Angelina Jolie Finds Joy Amid 8-Year Divorce Battle as Wedding Bells Ring

Angelina Jolie reached divorce settlement with her ex Brad Pitt after eight long years of legal tension. Now, the actress has one more reason to celebrate as her brother James Haven gets married to long-time lover Romi Marie Imbelli in a private wedding ceremony in Los Angeles. Their marriage was quite a private affair as it took place at the sunny Laguna Beach in California. The event was attended by close family including James’ father, actor Jon Voight. However, the groom’s sister, Angelina Jolie reportedly skipped the wedding despite their close relationship growing up in the public eye.

The Real L Word star took to Instagram to pen a loving note for her hubby James. She wrote, “In 2024, I married my best friend of 23 years. The details of our story are too personal and complicated to share now, but I am writing it all in my book. Our wedding day was intimate, just us and our parents while exchanging vows, with plans to have a larger celebration later. Unfortunately, we had a big fight the next day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙍𝙤𝙢𝙞 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙚 (@madre_romi_)

She continued, “After 5 months of much crying, healing, and reflection, we decided to work through our issues and are now planning a special day with my daughter. I feel liberated and ready to return to my husband and our home in LA. Everything that has happened in the last few months was all part of a greater plan, and I trust in God’s timing. I will always hold 2024 deeply in my heart. Life is too short. Go out and live it. Tomorrow is the day my dad was born. He met Jamie 23 years ago. I believe he is watching over us from heaven and smiling down on us. Jamie proposed to me at my dad’s grave. There is no guarantee of tomorrow, so give your all today. #TheHavens.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙍𝙤𝙢𝙞 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙚 (@madre_romi_)

She further shared an adorable video from her wedding day with the Eagles track Desperado. Speaking about it she said, “Jamie’s mom dedicated this song to us years before she passed away. On this special day, we were aware that our mom and dad were present with us in spirit.”

Jolie’s brother Haven is also an actor by profession and was previously seen in her movie “Gia,” the 2001 movie “Monster’s Ball,” starring his sister’s then-husband, Billy Bob Thornton, and even featured in a 2004 episode of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” However, his last role came in 2013 short film “Easy Silence.”

Haven is nowhere in spotlight in recent years but reportedly shared his thoughts about his famous sister in January 2024 on the “90who10” podcast. He said he’s “protective” of Jolie and her six kids, who she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt.