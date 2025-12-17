2026 New Year Giveaway
Angelina Jolie Shares Mastectomy Scars To Raise Awareness — Why It Matters

Published on: December 17, 2025 at 4:36 AM ET
It has been nearly a decade since Angelina Jolie opted for a mastectomy and made her decision public. She chose the preventive surgery to minimize the risk of breast cancer, due to her genetic makeup. 

The procedure was not widely accepted then, nor is it today. Women are often conflicted about choosing this option since this is considered one of the most aggressive preventive procedures.

1. A Brave and Personal Reveal

Angelina Jolie- TIME
Angelina Jolie on the cover of TIME France. (Image Credit: Screengrab from PageSix/YouTube)

Angelina Jolie, 50, appeared on the inaugural cover of TIME France. She revealed the scars from her double mastectomy. She also shared her journey to help women everywhere make an informed decision about their health. 

2. Why Now?

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie (Image Credit: AntonYurevich/GoodFon)

Jolie underwent the surgery in 2013, yet she waited for a decade to share her scars. She explained that after watching other women coming out with their own stories, she wanted to join them in solidarity.

3. Sisters in Solidarity

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie came in support of women who have come out with their cancer stories. (Image Credit: Josh Jacks/Flickr)

Angelina Jolie, a humanitarian, emphasized the connection and her support for the women who have chosen to undergo an invasive procedure. “I share these scars with many women I love,” Jolie said.

4. TIME France

TIME cover
Old TIME Covers. (Image Credit: picryl.com/picryl.com)

TIME France recently published its inaugural edition, and these photos and interviews were part of the first edition. In this, Jolie also discussed breast health, prevention and cancer awareness.

5. Cover Image

Nathaniel Goldberg
Nathaniel Goldberg photographed Angelina Jolie for TIME France. (Image Credit: nathanielgoldberg/Instagram)

For the cover image of the first edition of TIME France, Angelina Jolie was photographed by Nathaniel Goldberg. 

6. Why She Had The Surgery

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie (Image Credit: As-faerniaty/GoodFon)

Jolie chose to have a double mastectomy because she carries a mutation in the BRCA1 gene. This particular mutation significantly increases the risk of breast and ovarian cancer in women. 

7. Family History of Cancer

Angelina Jolie 5
Angelina Jolie and her mother, Marcheline Betrand (Image Credit: CelebrityBabyLover/Flickr)

Jolie took this decision after much consideration since several women in her family had battled cancer. She lost her mother, grandmother and aunt, all to this deadly disease. 

8. Other surgeries

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie (Image Credit: ElvisTR/Flickr)

Aside from her mastectomy, Jolie also underwent surgery to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes in 2015. She chose this to reduce her risk of ovarian cancer. 

9. Reducing Cancer Risk

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie in Paris 2018 (Image Credit: Vincent Fandos/Flickr)

These surgeries have significantly reduced her risk of cancer. Her chance of breast cancer has been reduced from 87% to under 5%.

10. Health Awareness Efforts

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie on Salt Panel, 2010 San Diego Comic Con (Image Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Angelina Jolie has always used her platform to push for better access to healthcare. She has consistently advocated for genetic screening and testing for cancer. She also emphasized that women should make informed decisions for their health. 

11. Access to Healthcare

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie, Special Envoy to the UN High Commissioner on Refugees (Image Credit: Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office/Flickr)

Jolie has also insisted that screening could save lives and thus these procedures should be readily available for everyone, and should not depend on a person’s financial situation. 

12. Cultural Impact: “The Angelina Effect”

Angelina Jolie at NATO
Angelina Jolie at NATO (Image Credit: NATO/Flickr)

Angelina Jolie’s openness about her procedure raised awareness about BRCA testing and the option of preventive surgery. It also led many women to seek genetic screening. 

13. Upcoming Movies

Angelina Jolie-Couture
Angelina Jolie during Movie Couture promotional event with Director Anna W. and the rest of the cast. (Image Credit: Screengrab from sansebastianfestival/Youtube)

In her interview, Jolie also spoke about her upcoming movie, Couture and her role in it. The film is directed by Alice Winocour, who plays a movie director who has been diagnosed with Breast Cancer.

14. Emotional and Public Reaction

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie talks with wounded U.S. Service members May 13, 2011. (Image Credit: DoD photo by Senior Airman Caleb Pierce/Flickr)

Fans and several people from the healthcare industry have applauded Jolie for her vulnerability and courage. They have called her a “true hero” for using her voice and platform to encourage women to take care of their health. 

15. A Lasting Legacy of Strength

jolie and daughters
Angelina Jolie and her daughters (Image Credit: Screengrab from E! News/ YouTube)

When Jolie chose to share the scars of a double mastectomy openly and intentionally, she once again inspires women, including her own daughters, to take charge of their health and open a conversation about cancer prevention. 

 

