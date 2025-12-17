Angelina Jolie Shares Mastectomy Scars To Raise Awareness — Why It Matters

It has been nearly a decade since Angelina Jolie opted for a mastectomy and made her decision public. She chose the preventive surgery to minimize the risk of breast cancer, due to her genetic makeup.

The procedure was not widely accepted then, nor is it today. Women are often conflicted about choosing this option since this is considered one of the most aggressive preventive procedures.

1. A Brave and Personal Reveal

Angelina Jolie, 50, appeared on the inaugural cover of TIME France. She revealed the scars from her double mastectomy. She also shared her journey to help women everywhere make an informed decision about their health.

2. Why Now?

Jolie underwent the surgery in 2013, yet she waited for a decade to share her scars. She explained that after watching other women coming out with their own stories, she wanted to join them in solidarity.

3. Sisters in Solidarity

Angelina Jolie, a humanitarian, emphasized the connection and her support for the women who have chosen to undergo an invasive procedure. “I share these scars with many women I love,” Jolie said.

4. TIME France

TIME France recently published its inaugural edition, and these photos and interviews were part of the first edition. In this, Jolie also discussed breast health, prevention and cancer awareness.

5. Cover Image

For the cover image of the first edition of TIME France, Angelina Jolie was photographed by Nathaniel Goldberg.

6. Why She Had The Surgery

Jolie chose to have a double mastectomy because she carries a mutation in the BRCA1 gene. This particular mutation significantly increases the risk of breast and ovarian cancer in women.

7. Family History of Cancer

Jolie took this decision after much consideration since several women in her family had battled cancer. She lost her mother, grandmother and aunt, all to this deadly disease.

8. Other surgeries

Aside from her mastectomy, Jolie also underwent surgery to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes in 2015. She chose this to reduce her risk of ovarian cancer.

9. Reducing Cancer Risk

These surgeries have significantly reduced her risk of cancer. Her chance of breast cancer has been reduced from 87% to under 5%.

10. Health Awareness Efforts

Angelina Jolie has always used her platform to push for better access to healthcare. She has consistently advocated for genetic screening and testing for cancer. She also emphasized that women should make informed decisions for their health.

11. Access to Healthcare

Jolie has also insisted that screening could save lives and thus these procedures should be readily available for everyone, and should not depend on a person’s financial situation.

12. Cultural Impact: “The Angelina Effect”

Angelina Jolie’s openness about her procedure raised awareness about BRCA testing and the option of preventive surgery. It also led many women to seek genetic screening.

13. Upcoming Movies

In her interview, Jolie also spoke about her upcoming movie, Couture and her role in it. The film is directed by Alice Winocour, who plays a movie director who has been diagnosed with Breast Cancer.

14. Emotional and Public Reaction

Fans and several people from the healthcare industry have applauded Jolie for her vulnerability and courage. They have called her a “true hero” for using her voice and platform to encourage women to take care of their health.

15. A Lasting Legacy of Strength

When Jolie chose to share the scars of a double mastectomy openly and intentionally, she once again inspires women, including her own daughters, to take charge of their health and open a conversation about cancer prevention.