Angelina Jolie Says Goodbye to Los Angeles as She Plans to Leave U.S. in 2026

Angelina Jolie will not call Los Angeles her home for long. The acclaimed actress is ready for a fresh start in the new year as she plans to leave not just LA, but the U.S. in 2026.

According to a source quoted by People, Jolie’s 11,000-square-foot mansion in Los Feliz is up for sale and is already being visited by pre-qualified buyers. The source said, “She’s ready for a life that isn’t centered in Los Angeles.”

But does that mean that the 50-year-old will leave her Hollywood career? Well, no. Fortunately, the Maleficent star is only saying goodbye to the country, and not to movies. She will continue to work in Hollywood and keep visiting LA as per her work’s demands.

Actress Angelina Jolie thinking of leaving unhealthy Los Angeles for Cambodia. Why announce it? Leave already! — Judy ⛳️ (@judytgolf) December 5, 2023

The source said, “There are a lot of projects she’s excited about, and she’s feeling good. She’s looking forward to 2026 and the flexibility she’ll have then.”

The news does not come as a surprise, as Jolie has time and again expressed her disinterest in living in LA. Even after she purchased the Los Feliz house in 2017, the actress maintained that she was only living in the neighborhood to keep her children near their father, Brad Pitt, with whom she was going through a divorce and custody battle.

Now that the divorce is settled and the children are all grown up, Jolie is ready to take the plunge and live where her heart lies. But when exactly is the star leaving the U.S.?

The source has said that she is waiting for her youngest kids, Knox and Vivienne, to turn 18. Since the twins have their birthday on July 18, Jolie might be moving into a new home in the next seven to eight months.

As for where the actress will reside after departing LA, she has multiple options to call her new home. Jolie has properties in Africa, Cambodia, and France. Cambodia seems like a frontrunner in the race as the Academy Award winner had already expressed her desire to move to the country in 2023.

I understand now why mother Angelina Jolie loves Cambodia 🇰🇭 This country is so quiet. And people are so soft-spoken. Maybe this is my country. — DIDI (@dkdiluvio) December 26, 2025

At the time, she had an interview with WSJ and revealed that she wishes to relocate to a Southeast Asian nation. She stated, “It’s part of what happened after my divorce. I lost the ability to live and travel as freely. I will move when I can. I grew up in quite a shallow place. Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you seek authenticity.”

For those unaware, Jolie adopted Cambodian-born Maddox in 2002 and bought a 39-hectare property in the country the following year. In October 2025, reports came out that the actress was actively planning to move abroad and had put up her LA mansion for sale. Meanwhile, Jolie also disclosed that she was disturbed by the current political scenario in the U.S., which might have contributed to her decision.

She announced,