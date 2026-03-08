Andy Samberg’s Surprising Past: Lesser-Known Facts About the ‘SNL’ and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Alum

Andy Samberg has spent nearly two decades convincing his fans that he is their favorite goofball. Many of us have seen him in some Saturday Night Live (SNL) sketch or laughed at his man-child detective Jake Peralta on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

So, fans probably know some of his biggest lore: the Lonely Island songs that dominated YouTube, the cult comedy Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, and his time-loop rom-com Palm Springs. That last project appealed to Samberg because, as he told GQ in 2020, life can be “miserable and terrifying and wonderful and beautiful,” and comedy shows up in the middle of it.

Andy Samberg losing himself on the dance floor in Palm Springs (2020) is pure joy.pic.twitter.com/l4KJXmxM71 https://t.co/mD0sTOLQVM — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) February 14, 2026

For someone who is loudly ridiculous, a lot about Samberg flies under the radar. So read on for some surprising details and did-you-knows that even some of his longtime fans might not be aware of.

1) His real name isn’t actually Andy

Samberg renamed himself as a kid. The comedian was born David A. J. Samberg to elementary school teacher Margi Samberg and photographer Joe Samberg. But as a child, he apparently wasn’t feeling the “David” vibe.

At just 5 years old, he decided on “Andy” instead. Instead of brushing it off, his parents rolled with it, especially his self-described “hippie mom.” Thus, the world never met David Samberg, the comedian.

2) His comedy empire started with childhood friends

Having grown up in California, Samberg met Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer in junior high. The trio would later form the comedy group The Lonely Island and change the way SNL does digital comedy.

andy samberg turned 39 today and looks like this. this is what happens when you’re unproblematic pic.twitter.com/k56Zumi3pc — vic (@buddielor) August 18, 2017

They were hired to write for the 2005 MTV Movie Awards hosted by Jimmy Fallon. The latter reportedly found Samberg hilarious and introduced him to SNL creator Lorne Michaels. After the trio auditioned, Samberg bagged a cast spot while Taccone and Schaffer joined as writers.

Soon after, their sketch “Lazy Sunday” went viral online, before it became a career path.

The group had hits like “Motherlover” and “YOLO,” while leading the SNL Digital Short format.

3) A childhood crush turned into a TV co-star

His long list of industry friends includes comedian Chelsea Peretti. Old photos show them hanging out in cars as preteens. Peretti later played Gina Linetti on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, who was, incidentally, Samberg’s character’s childhood friend!

Peretti admitted during a chat with Conan O’Brien that she had a huge crush on Samberg as a kid. Her strategy was calling his house repeatedly on a landline and hanging up. She said that Samberg refused to acknowledge it in the future.

4) Tina Fey and Amy Poehler accidentally shaped his career

After leaving SNL, Samberg initially didn’t want to jump back into another TV show. But he had one rule, and that was to follow the career paths of Amy Poehler and Tina Fey whenever possible. These two were his favorite comedy legends, who had transitioned from SNL to hit sitcoms, namely Parks and Recreation and 30 Rock.

andy samberg and amy poehler bonding by both leaving snl for mike schur sitcoms 🫶 pic.twitter.com/5I5drxg3Cm — mike from veep (@selinaknope) July 11, 2024

So when producers Mike Schur and Dan Goor approached Samberg about another workplace comedy, he didn’t break the rule. The show turned out to be Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which made Samberg one of TV’s most beloved sitcom leads.

5) He married one of his musical heroes

Samberg married singer-songwriter Joanna Newsom in 2013 after dating for five years. Newsom is known for her distinctive psychedelic-folk sound and harp playing and has even revealed that Samberg was already a fan of her music.

Comedian Fred Armisen helped introduce them after bringing Samberg to one of her concerts. When they finally met backstage, Newsom recognized him from a cameo in a comedy sketch and greeted him with the character’s weird name.

Samberg later said that the moment felt like “heart bubbles.”

6) BONUS: Fatherhood gave him the ultimate dad bod

Samberg and Newsom welcomed their daughter in 2017, and according to the comedian, fatherhood changed him. For one, he suddenly found himself buying practical sneakers, which he once called “Steph Curry nurse shoes.” For another, he developed what he calls a “signature dad bod,” which he credits largely to having to eat his daughter’s sandwich crusts.

“I’ve eaten more crusts in the last two-and-a-half years than in the rest of my life combined,” he joked.

