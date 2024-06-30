Andy Cohen Comes to Jennifer Lopez's Defense After Meghan McCain Labels Her a 'Deeply Unpleasant Person'

Andy Cohen is standing up for Jennifer Lopez after she faced some harsh criticism. On his podcast, Daddy Diaries, the Bravo star didn’t hold back in defending Lopez against Meghan McCain’s claims that she’s "deeply unpleasant." McCain, a former host of The View, had aired her grievances on her own podcast, Citizen McCain, citing experiences with Lopez's large entourage and unfriendly demeanor during a TV appearance.

From Cohen's POV, Lopez is different as a person. To defend his point, he recalled Lopez's visits to his show, Watch What Happens Live. According to him, she was always on time and ready to participate, and with that, she naturally had a friendly vibe that made it easy for him to talk to her on any topic. The TV host also praised Lopez's performances, saying she "puts on a capital S show and she dances the entire time. It's like people are mad at her for doing too much. Okay, what's she supposed to do? Too little?" Cohen seemed confused by the backlash against Lopez, as per The Daily Mail. John Hill, Cohen's co-host, also chimed in, saying how people can be mean when they see others doing well. Hill described Lopez as a "strong, Teflon, gorgeous, knows herself, confident" woman.

McCain had shared more details about her encounter with Lopez. She claimed Lopez's entourage was bigger than that of the President and with that she also criticized Lopez's recent documentary and acting skills. "I actually feel bad right now because I feel like [there's] bullying happening to JLo and I don't want to add to that." She added, "But she just is a deeply unpleasant person. She had the biggest entourage I've ever seen of any celebrity. More than Kim Kardashian, more than the President. And I just don't really understand why it was needed."There have been other rumors about Lopez's behavior, as one of the industry insider said, ''A friend of ours worked lighting backstage at one of her concerts. All of the workers were strictly instructed: DO. NOT.LOOK. AT. MS. LOPEZ. There's to be NO. EYE. CONTACT." However, these claims are unverified.

Affleck recently talked candidly about living in the spotlight during the fourth season premiere of Kevin Hart's Hart to Heart, as per ABC News. He noted that people's perceptions of him and his wife, Lopez, in public differ. “[To me,] people are like, ‘Hey, I like your movie,’ and then they’re like ‘AHHHH! J-LO!' he exclaimed. "It’s amazing, you know what I mean?" He went on, "I don't like a lot of attention. This why people see me [and] they're like, ‘Well, this dude always mad…’ Because somebody has their camera and sticking to my face.” Recently, Lopez planned to reschedule her tour for 2025 because she canceled her This Is Me...Live tour to focus on family.