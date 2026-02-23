Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Played the ‘Mom Card’ When He Was Kicked Out of the Royal Lodge

Former Duke Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor allegedly played the ‘mom card’ back when he was being kicked out of the Royal Lodge. The ex-royal attempted to use his late mother Queen Elizabeth II’s influence to get out of a serious situation.

Insiders speaking exclusively to The Sun US alleged that Andrew was “deluded and arrogant” when he was first asked to leave the royal lodge. Following his mention in the Epstein files. King Charles III had called for his brother to be booted from the Windsor estate in Berkshire, west of London. Apparently, Andrew did not take it well, according to the royal insiders speaking to the publication.

Ex-Prince Andrew cried ‘I’m the Queen’s son’ as he was booted from Royal Lodge: report Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly begged, "I’m the Queen’s second son, you can’t do this to me," as he was kicked out of Royal Lodge. https://t.co/2cB5cPDsMN — Williams Kris (@kris_willi28289) February 22, 2026

The insider recalled Andrew’s alleged response and said, “he repeatedly shouted, ‘But I’m the Queen’s second son. You can’t do this to me!’” Even if the late queen were alive, there’s not much she could’ve done either. Given the late Queen of England’s penchant for the rules, she most likely would’ve sided with her first son’s stance on letting the law deal with Andrew.

That being said, the royal insiders were surprised by Andrew’s behavior and him bringing up his late mother during such an ordeal. The insiders mentioned, “It is extraordinary he chose to use the Queen’s name in his defense.”

Their thoughts do prompt a question: When else has Andrew played the mom card, and could the Queen have possibly been aware of his alleged involvement with the late financier?” We’ll never truly know, given her death back on September 8, 2022.

Although she’s never personally commented on the matter, the late monarch was around when rumors about Andrew first began circling. This suggests that she might have known or at least had an inkling about her son’s connection to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

An “extraordinary” moment as the Queen strips Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages, and he’s no longer permitted to use the title His Royal Highness. “He no longer represents the Queen or the monarchy,” explains @MaxFosterCNN. “This is a permanent move.” pic.twitter.com/TgoLQEGUPS — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) January 13, 2022

Unfortunately for Andrew, even playing the mom card couldn’t save him from being kicked out of the royal estate by his brother. According to the royal insiders, Andrew disagreed with his brother’s decision and “did not want to leave.” This reaction apparently sparked intense conversations about an alternate solution.

Andrew was still kicked out and received quite a birthday gift on February 19, 2026, his 66th birthday. The ex-royal was arrested at Wood Farm in the Sandringham Estate on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Whether he once more played the mom card when being arrested is unknown.

But authorities have been combing through his residence, checking for any shred of evidence against him. Thus far, details about the findings are being kept under wraps. However, the publication revealed that they’re reportedly focusing on all of his possessions, including his collection of teddy bears.

Andrew was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, spending 11 hours in custody on his 66th birthdayhttps://t.co/Q7gUAhPOAu — Crime World (@crimeworld_com) February 23, 2026

Authorities are yet to update the public on their findings at Andrew’s house. Speaking of which, King Charles has not commented on his brother’s arrest either personally or through Royal Family representatives. Currently, the Royal Family has mentioned that Andrew should face the consequences of his actions and has seemingly distanced themselves from him.

Andrew was released by the Thames Valley Police after 11 hours of questioning. He has not issued a comment about his arrest. Similarly, the Royal family continues to carry out their responsibilities without commenting on Andrew’s arrest.