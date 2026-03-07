Andrew Mountbatten’s One Misstep That Turned Prince William Against Him Long Before the Scandal

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was not always considered the black sheep of his family. There was a time when Andrew shared warmer ties with his relatives, especially his nephew Prince William. But the Jeffrey Epstein scandal soured it all, so much so that even his brother, King Charles, refused to intervene on his behalf.

On his 66th birthday, Andrew’s world shattered, and he was arrested for crimes over allegations that had long been discussed publicly. Unbeknownst to many, his nephew William had long wished for his uncle’s exile. It is said that he had sensed that the scandals would inevitably erupt one day.

Prince William Wants Andrew ‘Dealt with Now’ as King Charles Remains ‘Very Fond’ of Beatrice and Eugenie (Exclusive) – People https://t.co/QWj2AJHb0w — American Mom (@AmericanMom20) March 5, 2026

As per a report by Daily Mirror editor Russell Myers, the Prince of Wales wanted Andrew to lose his titles for the longest time. Whispers of Mountbatten-Windsor’s rude behavior were widely discussed within the inner circle of the royal family. It all started after his disastrous BBC interview in 2019, where he showed absolutely no remorse over his Epstein links.

In that very moment, William was totally convinced his uncle had to be removed before more disgrace. His patience with the relentless questions about Andrew’s conduct and scandals had given up.

Myers further noted that it was by October 2025 that the shady details of Andrew’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein fully surfaced in broad daylight. Since the humiliation became impossible to overlook, King Charles finally stripped his younger brother of all royal titles and privileges. For William, these developments were a huge relief. His frustration with Andrew was longstanding and had stemmed from an entirely different matter.

Some reports claimed the Prince of Wales opposed Andrew’s rude behavior toward his live-in staff. This was a trait he shared with Prince Harry and something the Prince of Wales loathed. In contrast, he and Kate refused to have live-in staff in their residence, choosing instead to handle household chores alongside their three children.

These incidents cemented William’s belief that Andrew misused his entitlement and privilege wrongly. These are values both he and Kate firmly reject. As future faces of the monarchy, the couple remain determined to maintain a respectful environment where every staff member is treated with dignity from the very beginning.

Don’t believe this story it’s funny they always put it on Prince Harry and Meghan to make amends with Prince William and Kate. Harry and Meghan don’t need them. These people know the Royal Family are in a mess Andrew allegations are neverending. They need a deflection. — LisaB (@LisaB40636) March 4, 2026

Andrew Mountbatten, however, had a different disposition. Reports claimed he was extremely arrogant and harsh with staff. On several occasions, he allegedly humiliated and bullied them. Some rumors even claimed he insisted staff bow to him, forcing them to repeat the gesture until it met his expectations.

A royal observer remarked that William’s commitment to treating everyone with dignity was inherited from his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Thus, both he and his wife, Kate, along with their children, consider their staff as part of their extended family.

Now as Andrew’s wrongs got publicized, it shook the royal family’s integrity. William, for one, has clearly been burdened by these incidents, which he admitted during recent conversations with BAFTA officials recently.

While Prince William’s relationship with his brother Harry remains strained, on the other hand, he continues to face the challenges of supporting his wife Kate and father King Charles, both of whom were diagnosed with cancer in 2024.