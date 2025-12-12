Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s Daughters Decline Kate Middleton’s Christmas Carol Invite — And Everyone Knows Why

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor , formerly known as Prince Andrew , was stripped of his titles after the fallout from his Epstein ties. With the royal family distancing itself from him, his daughters have decided to reject an invitation to Kate Middleton’s carol service at Westminster Abbey.

On social media, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie posted a formal apology, letting people know that they were unable to attend the holiday event, which was hosted by Princess Catherine on Friday evening.

“Wish Bea and I could have been celebrating tonight with our family,” Eugenie wrote. “Wishing @princeandprincessofwales such a special evening at her incredible carol service. What an amazing message of love and hope,” she added in a post on Instagram.

A lovely Instagram story post of support from Princess Eugenie wishing The Princess of Wales such a special evening for her Carol Service ❤️ It was the best choice for the sisters to not attend this year as the media would have created nonsense. pic.twitter.com/SaKjD9ewb7 — The British Prince (@freedom_007__) December 5, 2025

According to The Daily Beast, Middleton personally sent the invitation to the sisters, who are cousins of Prince William, to reunite the royal family as the controversy intensifies. But the attempt didn’t land.

For those unfamiliar, in October, Prince Andrew was formally stripped of his royal titled by King Charles III. In addition, he was also evicted from his Royal Lodge residence. The move came after the former prince was pulled into a major scandal due to his association with Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre, who was trafficked by the s-x predator, accused Andrew of r-ping her when she was still a minor. The incident allegedly unfolded in the early 2000s, when she was just 17 years old. Her posthumous memoir further added fuel to the fire, as it pointed fingers at Andrew publicly.

🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: Prince Andrew just got his royal titles removed including Duke due to a ‘discussion with King Charles’ about allegations of new information connecting Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein getting released in the near future. This is historic. pic.twitter.com/QYsFmTdb3t — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) October 17, 2025

In addition, Virginia also filed a lawsuit against him. Although he continues to deny the allegations, he agreed to settle the lawsuit in 2022.

Meanwhile, Beatrice and Eugenie did not give a formal reason for their absence from Middleton’s carol event. However, experts say King Charles could have been protecting his nieces from the controversy that is taking place due to their father.

Although Andrew has been stripped of his royal privileges, his two daughters continue to perform their royal duties as usual. They have also retained their royal titles.

While the pair was not at the carol event, it was definitely a room full of royal family members. Those who were in attendance were Kate and William and their three kids, George, Charlotte, and Louis. Mike and Zara Tindall, Lord Frederic Windsor, Sophie Winkleman, and their two daughters, Maud and Isabella, were also at the event.