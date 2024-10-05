Anderson Cooper Reacts to Melania Trump’s Bizarre Video: “The Weirdest Promo I Have Ever Seen”

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper found himself at a loss for words after watching a video of Melania Trump promoting her new memoir. The clip aired on Cooper's show, leaving the veteran journalist struggling to respond. "Sorry, it's the first time I've seen that. That is the weirdest promo I have ever seen," Cooper said. The black and white video featured the former First Lady talking about abortion rights, with instrumental music playing in the background.

Anderson Cooper struggled to speak after watching a bizarre video of Melania Trump promoting her new book on air. Cooper called it the weirdest promo he had ever seen. pic.twitter.com/u4F9QW5eCX — 𝕏 Latest Updates (@xLatestUpdates) October 4, 2024

Cooper, who has written four books of his own and was totally baffled. "Like, the lighting—" he started, before making an unintelligible noise. "I am sorry, I have written four books, [but] I have never seen a promo like that." The CNN host continued to struggle. "I am sorry, this, wow," he stammered. Kaitlan Collins was off-camera and was heard laughing and that made Cooper chuckle too.

In her new memoir, Melania Trump gives anti-abortion Republicans a sharp poke in the eye as her husband desperately needs their votes.



"A woman's fundamental right of individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes." pic.twitter.com/uIaqCXvhvX — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) October 2, 2024

The clip also piqued the interest of folks as Melania's stance on abortion rights was vastly different from her conservative husband. "Individual freedom is a fundamental principle that I safeguard," she declared. The former model then added, "Without a doubt, there is no room for compromise when it comes to this essential right that all women possess from birth— individual freedom," as per HuffPost. She further penned, "It is imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children, based on their convictions, free from any intervention or pressure from the government."

Anderson Cooper's reaction to seeing Melania Trump's book promo is just hilarious!! 😅 pic.twitter.com/E6WuygHNDE — RévolteRieuse (@RevolteRieuse) October 4, 2024

The promo concluded with Melania asking a provocative question— "What does 'my body, my choice' really mean?" Meanwhile, her husband and former President, Donald Trump has often boasted about his role in overturning federal abortion protections (Roe vs. Wade). Finally finding this footing, Cooper stated, "I have recovered from my shock." The host eventually shared how Donald responded to his wife's pro-choice stance. "I am not going to tell you what to do," he said.

The book is set to be released on October 8. Some people think that Melania's stance is a strategic plan to attract moderate voters. Unsurprisingly, Melania's book has shot up to bestseller status on Amazon just from pre-orders. The memoir reportedly bears "stories and images never before shared with the public," according to promotional materials.

Melania opened up about a bunch of topics in a recent chat on Fox & Friends. She talked about how her husband went through a near assassination at a rally. She even shared her thoughts on being an 'empty nester' now that her son is off to college and her view of Donald as a 'family man.' The former First Lady also took the opportunity to criticize the current administration. "The country is suffering. People are not able to buy the usual necessities for their families. The economy is really not great—inflation is high," she said, which sounded a lot like the Republic rhetoric currently.