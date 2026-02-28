Anderson Cooper — Career, Coming Out, and Co-Parenting Life with Two Sons

Journalist Anderson Cooper has been one of CNN’s most notable media personalities since 2001. He has anchored the “Anderson Cooper 360°” show since September 8, 2003, and has been with the network for more than two decades.

Cooper has built a reputation for his on-ground reporting skills, including coverage of events like Hurricane Katrina and the 2010 Haiti earthquake, for which he was acknowledged by the Haitian government.

On April 16, 2023, CNN launched a new Sunday primetime series, ‘The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper.’ As of 2016, Anderson has not registered with any political party despite being a big name in political journalism.

He has won 18 Emmy Awards and 2 Peabody Awards, and has written for several outlets as a freelance writer. He also hosted “Anderson Live” and worked at Channel One and ABC News.

The Manhattan native’s professional journey deserves its own spotlight, but his scandal-filled personal life promises to spice up your weekend reading.

Cooper publicly came out as gay in 2012. For years, he chose not to discuss his personal life in interviews, but on July 2, 2012, he allowed political commentator Andrew Sullivan to share an email in which he spoke openly about his sexuality.

The last part of the reflection said, “The fact is, I’m gay, always have been, always will be, and I couldn’t be any more happy, comfortable with myself, and proud.”

That same year, it became widely known that he had been in a long-term relationship with Benjamin Maisani, who owns the Manhattan gay bar Eastern Bloc. The pair had reportedly been together for about three years, were living together, and were said to be considering adoption.

In 2014, several media outlets reported that Benjamin Maisani purchased Rye House, a prestigious estate in Connecticut, and the couple was planning their future together. However, in August 2012, the Daily Mail published steamy photos of Maisani kissing another man in a New York park.

The images were close-ups showing the two holding hands and locking lips. Despite the controversy, the couple stayed together for several more years before separating in early 2018.

In an official statement, Anderson Cooper told The Daily Mail, “Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago. We are still family to each other, and love each other very much. We remain the best of friends, and will continue to share much of our lives together.”

According to PEOPLE Magazine, in April 2020, Anderson Cooper announced the birth of his son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, born through the process of surrogacy.

“These are the pictures I showed of Wyatt then, taken just days after he was born. This is Wyatt today. He is nearly 22 months old. He is sweet, funny, and the greatest joy of my life. If he looks particularly happy in this picture, it’s because he now has a baby brother. His name is Sebastian, and I would like you to meet him.”

Meanwhile, Benjamin Maisani has been working to formally adopt Wyatt, and they plan for Wyatt’s last name to include both parents. Anderson Cooper also said, “Wyatt calls me ‘Daddy’ and Benjamin ‘Papa.’ We’re a family.”

He later shared that his ex, Benjamin Maisani, would co-parent Wyatt, even though the couple had split.

In 2022, they welcomed a second son, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. According to PEOPLE Magazine, the veteran journalist announced the birth of his son on the show “Anderson 360.” followed by a sweet post on Instagram.

Today, Cooper and Maisani continue to co-parent their two sons, showing that even though their relationship ended, they remain committed to the well-being of their family.