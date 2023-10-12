The controversy surrounding Girls Trip actress Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s separation has turned the heads of numerous fans. The two of them have been married for a total of 25 years since they first got hitched way back in 1997 and share two children, Willow, and Jaden Smith. Both kids lead equally successful lives in the entertainment industry like their parents. However, Jada’s revelation that she and Will have reportedly been separated since 2016, has been rather shocking. Although it indeed is an unfortunate circumstance, the daytime show, The View had a different opinion about Jada’s timing of this announcement.

Image Source: ABC

According to Page Six, Ana Navarro in a recent episode of the show revealed her thoughts on Jada’s confession about her marriage. Navarro claimed that perhaps Jada’s motivation for announcing her separation was due to garnering monetary funds. “I think she’s having a relationship with her bank account,” claimed Navarro. She continued to explain her reason for believing the latter, “Every time she needs to increase the ratings of the Red Table [Jada’s show], every time she needs to sell books, she drops these bombshells,” said the co-host on Wednesday’s episode of The View.

Navarro proceeded to extend a few pearls of wisdom in light of these recent events as she concluded her stance on the matter. “I find it unseemingly and I will tell you this, ‘Be careful of anybody who pretends to have a perfect marriage',” said the host. Although Navarro appeared to be firmly set on expressing her opinion, she was interrupted by co-host Sunny Hostin.

Image Source: ABC

“I think it’s a very brave thing to do, a very courageous thing to do,” claimed Hostin as she seemingly disagreed with Navarro’s point of view. Hostin went on to explain that that Jada couldn’t possibly do it for money given that she’s amassed a wealth of $50 Million as per sources. “I think it has less to do with money. She has plenty of money,” Hostin said. The conversation began after another co-host of theirs, Sara Haines asked whether or not Jada’s “public disclosure” may be ‘harmful’ to children watching.

The topic arose after Jada spoke to both People and NBC in an interview during a promotion event for her new memoir, Worthy which is set to release on the 17th of October. Shortly after announcing that she’s been secretly separated from her estranged husband, she shed light on how they’re navigating this area.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

“We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got a deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us,” she said. Although Will and Jada aren’t romantically together for the moment, there are no talks of divorce between them. She confirmed in conclusion, “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

