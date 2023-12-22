Ana Navarro Shades Meghan McCain on the ‘The View’ Again, Fans Call Out Ex-host for Getting “Triggered”

In a surprising twist of events, The View's Ana Navarro has not only maintained but has intensified her shade-throwing at former co-host Meghan McCain. The holiday season didn't deter fans from reviving the feud between the two hosts, prompting Navarro to respond with a witty comment that left followers buzzing.

As she took a break from the talk show during her Christmas hiatus, Navarro shared snapshots of her home life dressed in comfy pajamas and glasses, a far cry from the glitzy studio of The View. While the post was meant to capture a cozy moment in the kitchen, fans seized the opportunity to delve into the ongoing rift between Navarro and McCain.

Also Read: Meghan McCain Slams ‘The View’ for 'Defamatory and Slanderous' Comments, Considers Legal Action

“People sitting at this table did it!” The View throws shade at former co-host Meghan McCain for influence peddling, without even mentioning her by name. (Video: ABC) pic.twitter.com/6eyFwhYQ3R — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 14, 2023

A keen observer left a comment on the post, expressing admiration for how McCain seemed "so triggered" by Ana's remarks, as per The Sun. Navarro, not one to back down, replied with a simple yet cutting retort, asking, "Who?" accompanied by a laughing emoji. The exchange fueled further discussions among fans, with many echoing the sentiment that McCain had little positivity to contribute to the show during her stint from 2017 to 2021.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gregg DeGuire

The recent online banter is just the tip of the iceberg in the ongoing feud. Navarro, known for her strong opinions, recently delivered a memorable on-air moment when discussing Hunter Biden's legal issues. In a veiled reference that set social media ablaze, Navarro suggested that some individuals at The View's table engaged in "influence-peddling" based on their last names, as per Entertainment. Although not explicitly naming McCain, the implication was clear, given McCain's familial connection to the late Senator John McCain.

Also Read: When Former ‘The View’ Host Meghan McCain Compared Her Exit From the Show to a ‘Bomb Going Off’

I don’t understand why my former colleagues @TheView @ABC bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis. It has been years - move on, I have.



I have never been accused of a crime in my life and am a patriotic American - I would never and have never “influenced peddled”… — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 14, 2023

The heated exchange between Navarro and McCain reached new heights. When Meghan took to social media to voice her discontent. In a fiery tweet, she questioned why her former colleagues on The View, continued to bring her up. Accusing them of slander on an almost weekly basis, McCain vehemently denied any allegations of "influence-peddling." She further expressed her intent to consult lawyers regarding the perceived defamation.

Also Read: Meghan McCain Says Watching 'The View' is Like Looking at Ex's Instagram: "I Don't Have Time"

This latest chapter in the ongoing saga has left fans on social media divided. While some applauded Navarro's boldness in addressing the issue head-on, others expressed shock and disbelief at the intensity of the feud. One fan on X exclaimed, "God damn! Ana just subtly ethered Meghan McCain on #TheView," capturing the sentiment of those taken aback by the unexpected turn of events.

G*d damn! Ana just subtly ethered Meghan McC*in on #TheView. pic.twitter.com/thpNq9PWJQ — Brandon Fluellen (@BMFluellen1) December 14, 2023

The tension doesn't seem to be subsiding anytime soon. As both parties stand their ground, McCain, with her resolve to explore legal action, and Navarro, unapologetically doubling down on her comments, The View's behind-the-scenes drama has been turned into a headline-making spectacle. As fans eagerly await the next installment of this real-life soap opera, one thing is clear – the fireworks at The View are far from over.

More from Inquisitr

Meghan McCain Harshly Critiques Intimate Scenes of 'And Just Like That' in Furious Rant

Hannah Ann Sluss Accidentally Reveals Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Potential Engagement Date