Ana Navarro Calls Out Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg for ‘Not Watching’ ‘The View’ When She’s Away

Ana Navarro, the outspoken co-host of The View, has slammed her colleague Whoopi Goldberg for not watching the show when she's away. Navarro pointed out Goldberg's disconnect from the show in a recent episode when responding to guest Keegan-Michael Key's heartfelt admiration for the legendary actress's career, eliciting both laughter and candid commentary at the table, per The Sun.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Navarro, 55, known for her unfiltered commentary and outspoken nature, didn't hold back during a recent episode of The View. She couldn't help but take a dig at a recurring issue when Goldberg is absent from the show while discussing actor Keegan's admiration for Goldberg's career and how it influenced him.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Keegan, best known for his work on Key & Peele and his numerous comedic performances, appeared on the show with his wife, film producer Elle Key, as a guest. The couple was on tour to promote their new book, The History of Sketch Comedy.

Sara Haines remarked during the interview, "Keegan, you spent a lot of time listening to cassettes of Saturday Night Live, but you also had one album in particular that inspired you," prompting Keegan to discuss a vintage Goldberg production. Keegan spoke about Goldberg's profound influence on his career, specifically mentioning her Broadway show, Whoopi Goldberg: Direct From Broadway.

"That was one of the most influential albums of my career," Keegan said, referring to the recording of Goldberg's one-woman show. "An unbelievable one-person show and she inspired me because I wasn't aware at that time that a person could play so many characters," he said. He added, "So much of my career I owe to Whoopi, I do."

However, Goldberg was notably absent from the set during this moment of high praise. Instead, it was up to her co-hosts to express their admiration for her. Joy Behar, another co-host of The View, acknowledged that guests frequently expressed their admiration for Goldberg. Behar observed, "A lot of people say that when they come on." Navarro took advantage of this moment to make a statement.

The View’s Ana Navarro slams cohost Whoopi Goldberg for ‘never watching’ talk show when absent from gighttps://t.co/p8gXOo9kpB — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) October 28, 2023

"We'll tell her because I assure you, she's not watching," Navarro said, drawing laughter from the entire table, per TV Shows Ace. Recently, Navarro also revealed her dissatisfaction with the show's producer, Brian Teta. Ana was also subjected to censorship during a live episode in a separate incident.

Navarro had been talking about President Joe Biden and his foreign policy approach, particularly about Israel. Her firm stance on the issue prompted her to use a specific word in Spanish, which was quickly bleeped out during the segment. She vented her irritation at Brian during the podcast, stating "I'm incredibly irritated at you." She added, "You have become the word police, and I think I'm on the profile list…This is not racial profiling; it's lingual profiling."

