An X User Compared Trump and Hunter Biden’s ‘Rigged’ Trials, Sparking Mixed Reactions Online

Hunter Biden is currently facing trial for three gun-related felonies, two of which are for allegedly lying on a form to buy a gun in 2018 and one for having a firearm. He's also been charged with nine tax offenses. Despite all this, Biden has pleaded not guilty to everything. David Weiss, a special counsel from the Justice Department, led the investigation; according to USA Today, Weiss, appointed during Trump's administration, has looked into the current POTUS' son's case for over five years. Meanwhile, someone on X compared Donald Trump's and Hunter's trials, calling them both 'rigged.'

Taking to his X account, he wrote, "I'd just like to point out that Hunter Biden was charged by a Trump-appointed prosecutor and is being tried by a Trump-appointed judge. By Donald Trump's own standards, the Hunter Biden trial is rigged." However, several internet users had mixed reactions to this claim. One user mocked, "But that's the rule of law because it's a Democrat getting prosecuted. Don't you know anything?" Another user said, "Even if a trial is politically motivated by a prosecutor, a jury of 12 peers is still required to unanimously convict."

A third user gave his opinion and said, "But you forgot something..hunter trial is being heald in his hometown..not in the deep red south that makes a difference." Furthermore, another user chimed in and said, "It's even worse than that. They had a plea deal, but the Trump judge questioned it and instigated it's failure. Then, after multiple sham GOP Congressional hearings, the Trump prosecutor came back with MORE charges - despite no new evidence."

A fifth user also agreed to this and said, "It is rigged. The case was settled by a Trump-appointed prosecutor previously." The same person continued, "Only to have the agreement overturned by a trump judge. That judge had never before questioned an agreement between the prosecutor and the defense."

Weiss, originally appointed by Trump in 2017 as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, was asked by the Biden administration to stay on in 2021 to continue his investigation with Hunter. This also marks a historic moment as it’s the first time a sitting President’s child is facing trial. The indictment comes from the Justice Department.

Meanwhile, prosecutors plan to bring about a dozen witnesses to the stand for their case. Notably, three of Hunter’s former romantic partners are set to testify about his alleged drug use when he purchased the gun, according to CNN. Among these witnesses are his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle and Hallie Biden, the widow of his late brother, whom Hunter dated afterward. Moreover, Valerie Earnshaw, a social psychology professor, said, “He’s going to experience stress and shame at the trial. It depends on his own recovery journey, but there could be days where he experiences a lot of shame. It’s a toxic emotion that eats you up. It does not motivate healthy behaviors.”