An Edited Clip Roasted Eric Trump Over Hypocritical CNN Rant: "He Literally Doesn’t Know His Dad"

A segment from Eric Trump's past has found its way back to Twitter, in which he attempted to respond to a CNN newscaster's slur against his father. In the clip, Eric stated, "Anchor on CNN called my father a piece of....Look at that POS comment that you made, you may be an opinionated person but you don't use profanity." Nevertheless, it was blended with other footage showing Donald Trump using 'profanity' for other people.

Eric Trump: An anchor on CNN called my father a PIECE of Sh|t!" pic.twitter.com/IB9RrkySo3 — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) March 1, 2024

Critics on social media wasted no time adding insightful and entertaining remarks about Eric to the post. One critic wrote, "To be fair… Eric probably hasn’t seen his dad for more than 5 minutes at a time in his life. He literally doesn’t know his dad (his mom’s sperm donor)." Another user called Eric 'blind and deaf' before adding, "Even I do plenty of consideration before I make any pronouncements here on X. I think about whether there are any obvious arguments against what I am proposing to say, or details that I am failing to take into account. Did Eric truly fail to realize that he would be immediately called out because his Dad routinely swears and denigrates people left and right? Did he give any thought to what he was about to assert, especially on television?"

Well, he, his father and the rest of that family are pieces of sh*t whether he appreciates the profanity or not. — Dio Favatas (@DioFavatas) March 2, 2024

One more critic sarcastically commented, "Oh so Sad .... Eric.. I mean your father Trump has been the most DECENT Man on this PLANET till date abusing NO ONE . Totally HONEST and Great Man of INTEGRITY. He totally acknowledges this by swearing on the BIBLE which is also his Favorite Book Btw." Another one exclaimed, "Apparently Eric has no problem with his dad insulting people of both sexes, celebrities, both parties, the handicapped, Gold Star families, veterans, and leaders of countries we consider allies. Doesn't playing the victim ever get tiresome?"

Eric Trump ranted about a CNN anchor calling Eric's Dad a "piece of shit." To which the universe replied, "Just a piece?" — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) February 18, 2024

In 2017, CNN anchor Reza Aslan referred to Trump as a 'piece of sh-t' in response to his tweet requesting the travel ban after a terror attack in London. As reported by The Hill, Aslan tweeted at the time, "This piece of sh-t is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency. He’s an embarrassment to humankind." The former president had shared on X, "We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!"

.@EricTrump the CNN anchor was being kind. I only call your father and the entire family pieces of shit when I am in a generous mood. https://t.co/gbtyKentzu — 🇺🇸 Rob Melrose 🇺🇸 (@Rob_Melrose) May 17, 2024

The event in question, to which Trump was alluding, occurred when a car lost control and crashed into people on London Bridge. People were attacked in the adjacent Borough Market, and about 50 individuals were injured while 7 were murdered. Nevertheless, CNN formally discontinued its partnership with host Aslan after his use of inappropriate language.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samuel Corum

Furthermore, Trump's grandiose speeches have consistently included wrath, deceit, conspiracy theories, and broad, generalized proposals. However, his exploration of profanity has intensified as of late. During a recent appearance in Wildwood, New Jersey, he accused the Biden administration of granting illegal immigrants entry to the United States. There was a crude back-and-forth between Donald and the audience at the same event; the ex-president yelled out, "Bullsh*t," and the crowd chanted in return. As reported by The Business Insider, Trump spearheaded a chant that went something like, "Everything they touch turns to what..." against Biden's administration. The assembled audience yelled out, "Sh*t!".