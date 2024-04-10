An Accuser Has a Daughter in the Choir Despite Alleging Ye Threatened to ‘Lock Kids in Cages’

According to reports, the daughter of Trevor Phillips, a former employee of Donda Academy who is suing Kanye West, continues to participate in Donda's choir. Makayla Myles-Phillips is a member of the Donda Choir, and her father has allegedly 'made no efforts' to withdraw her from the music program. Several sources informed Page Six that the young lady has been a choir member since January and has flourished both musically and in terms of her development.

According to a recent lawsuit, Kanye West allegedly threatened to punch an employee in the face before doing a celebratory dance, pounding his fist in the air like Mario and proclaiming, “I’m gonna give you a second chance. Another life!”



The employee also describes feeling…

One source told the outlet, "She’s an elite singer. She just did a performance and she actually had a solo. Her mom never heard her sing by herself before her solo. The program just boosted her confidence." Another source revealed, "She is an amazing singer and rarely misses a rehearsal." Trevor has never been observed at any of his daughter's performances or practices, according to both insiders. An employee who has previously collaborated with the choir at Donda Academy exclusively discloses that they consider Trevor's accusations to be 'completely baseless,' asserting that their observations corroborate them entirely.

Kanye West threatened to put bad students in “cages” at Donda Academy and threatened to punch an employee, according to a new lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/yvVNlic373 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 3, 2024

A lawsuit was recently filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by Trevor, a former staff member of Yeezy and Donda Academy. The lawsuit alleges that West engaged in antisemitic speech, compared himself to Adolf Hitler, and exhibited preferential treatment towards white staff members. The source further added, "It bothers me, honestly, because Ye is a generous guy. One thing that everyone knows is that the kids, the school and everything in regards to Donda is [West’s] life, his source of light." Additionally, the employee asserted that West would never threaten to enclose a child in a cage, as the rapper wants 'the kids to be free, which is obviously the total opposite.'

As reported by Newsweek, Trevor, who is suing alongside several other former employees, claimed that it was 'immediately apparent' that West 'treated the Black staff considerably worse than white employees' when he began working for the rapper in November 2022. According to the lawsuit, West 'exclaimed and reprimanded African American employees while never so much as raising his tone toward the white staff.' Trevor leveled some of the most egregious accusations concerning minors. As reported by EW, Trevor purportedly observed West intimidating students at Donda Academy through threats of beheading and incarceration in a cage.

Several instances of West's peculiar conduct are also alleged in the lawsuit. For one, during a single conference with two students and several staff members of Donda Academy, "Kanye started to openly discuss how he only likes to date white women. Then addressing the two school children, Kanye told them that he wanted them to shave their heads and that he intended to put a jail at the school — and that they could be locked in cages. The staff quickly distracted the children, and escorted them out of the room." In addition, the lawsuit claimed that Ye subjected Trevor to sexual harassment during this meeting by engaging in pornographic and orgie-related discourse and masturbatory hand gestures. Trevor states that he remained at the hotel until 1 a.m. with his employer out of concern for his daughter and younger brother, both of whom were students at Donda Academy.