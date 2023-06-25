Hailey Bieber Exudes Confidence As She Poses In a Black Tuxedo Jacket For New YSL Campaign

Hailey Bieber turned heads with her new stylish look for the campaign of French luxury fashion house YSL. The model posed in a black ensemble, wearing only a tuxedo jacket along with black accessories while smoking a cigarette. The pictures shared on her social media account of Instagram gained an instant reaction from fans and followers who were in awe of the look. In one photo, she flaunts her toned legs as she adorns a black blazer with black pumps, a black bra, and sleek black shades. Hailey captioned the carousel of images as, "At home in NYC in YSL."

Another shot captured the pop artist Justin Bieber's wife blowing a puff of smoke which caught the attention of the netizens. Gazing directly at the camera with a YSL bag Hailey, the daughter of Stephen Baldwin, firmly exudes the confidence of a successful entrepreneur. While some were mesmerized by the pictures, others asked her to be responsible considering she had a huge fan following in society.

Hailey embarked on her modeling career at the age of 15 after signing with a modeling agency. Since then, she has graced the runways of renowned fashion houses such as Ralph Lauren and Saint Laurent. It is not known to many but as per Daily Mail, she has worked on ad campaigns for Victoria's Secret as well. According to Newsweek, Victoria's Secret's chief design officer Janie Schaffer said, "Her authenticity and commitment to staying true to herself is inspiring. We so look forward to partnering with her in our endeavor to connect with all women and drive positive change," praising Hailey's efforts.

This recent YSL photo campaign by Hailey is not the first collaboration with the French luxury fashion brand. Previously, in 2022, she modeled several YSL looks during their runway show at Paris Fashion Week. The 26-year-old has also launched her own skincare line, Rhode, which is a rage amongst consumers. While announcing the launch, she wrote, "Launching this brand and watching how it's grown this last year has been one of the most incredible experiences of my life. Words will never be enough to express my gratitude," as she promoted the skincare brand.

The social media influencer also enlisted her pop star husband and Sorry hitmaker, Justin Bieber, to join her in an ad campaign to promote her product. Hailey, who recently, celebrated the one-year anniversary of Rhode skincare, is well known for her skincare brand demonstrations and has been seen using Rhode's glazed milk product on herself.

Meanwhile, the latest campaign for YSL showcased her ability to brand and market the fashion house with her presence and unique styling.

