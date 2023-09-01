Amy Slaton From ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Showcases Her Artistic Talents for Fans

Amy Slaton, known for her appearance on the show 1000-lb Sisters, has undergone a remarkable transformation, shedding an impressive 125 pounds (equivalent to 8.9 stone), reports Mirror. She recently shared with her fans on Instagram that she has discovered a newfound passion for art therapy. In a post on Tuesday, the 35-year-old showcased her artistry with a collection of pictures captioned: "Art therapy going great!! Here my finished work."

On her Instagram account, the 35-year-old shared a carousel of artworks that beautifully blended elements of arts and crafts. The initial image displayed a flat surface, predominantly adorned with shades of blue and pink, divided diagonally down the center by shimmering silver sparkles. The subsequent artwork featured a more textured and oil-like composition, presented horizontally and adorned with a distinctive blend of blue and various brown tones.

Demonstrating her creative talent further, the third piece portrayed what appeared to be a pink-hued moon set against an entirely black backdrop. Sticking to a blue theme, the mother-of-two used more sparkles but made them square in the center of the aqua-green canvas. For this one, she added golden butterflies in the corners.

Unsurprisingly, her followers expressed their pleasant surprise and conveyed their delight in the comments section. "Glad you’re doing good! You deserve all the happiness in the world," one follower wrote. While some encouraged her to consider opening her own store or shop, "You should sell these!! They are so pretty!!!that’s so cuteeeee!" As a third person agreed: "You should open an etsy store," as another person added: "Love the first one! Beautiful work. I hope creative therapy works for you the way it needs proud of you." At the same time, a well wishes said, “That’s awesome girl!,’ as a netzien called it beautiful, adding, “so so much detail definitely have a talent for it.”

According to Mirror, Amy also posted some of these images on TikTok with a simple caption: "Art therapy." Amy's journey has been remarkable since her initial appearance on 1000-lb Sisters when she weighed 406 pounds (equivalent to 29 stone).

According to Psychology.org, the aim of art therapy is to promote "self-expression." Amy Halterman engages in art therapy as a means to express her thoughts and emotions through art, with the intention of releasing and processing her inner feelings. As fans are aware, Amy Halterman is currently in the midst of a divorce from her husband, Michael. Additionally, she recently experienced the loss of her brother-in-law, Caleb Willingham. She has also been engaged in a custody battle for her children amid her divorce proceedings. Given the multitude of challenges in her life, fans find solace in the fact that Amy Halterman has turned to therapy as a means of expressing herself.

