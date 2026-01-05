Amy Schumer Calls Out Hollywood’s ‘Secret’ Weight Loss Drug Culture

The calendar reads 2026, and comedian Amy Schumer is using her own weight-loss transformation to call out what she says is Hollywood’s worst secret. She says the industry is hooked on weight-loss drugs and doesn’t like it when women tell the truth.

After admitting to her 50-pound weight loss on Instagram, Schumer said it was a survival. Her recent Instagram post included eight unfiltered photos of her, to be exact. In the caption, she said they were all taken by her mom while she packed for a trip. She also wrote about health and moving into the new year, “with no regrets. Just love.”

Those who saw the post responded with questions: Was it Ozempic? Was body positivity dead? Schumer then revealed that she didn’t lose weight “to look hot.” She has Cushing syndrome, caused by excess cortisol, which can be life-threatening and often leads to facial swelling and rapid weight gain.

“The internet caught it,” she said.

View this post on Instagram

Amy Schumer also admitted that she used weight-loss medication named Mounjaro or tirzepatide. This was after a bad experience with Ozempic years ago that left her vomiting and bedridden. Her honesty landed differently as she named the privilege. And she apologized, too! But it wasn’t for losing weight, but for the feelings her body now triggered others.

For years, Schumer was a body-positivity standard-bearer and had spoken about cellulite and retouching. Her movie in I Feel Pretty was built around confidence at any size. So when her body changed, the backlash was oddly personal. Critics accused her of “betrayal.” The same culture that mocked her for being “too big” was now annoyed that she was now smaller.

As CBC has pointed out, celebrities like Meghan Trainor, Mindy Kaling, Lizzo, and Oprah Winfrey have all faced similar scrutiny after weight loss, more so when Ozempic or Mounjaro enter the conversation. Thinness still dominates lead roles, though and larger bodies are often relegated to punchlines. Sadly, weight-loss drugs are just a way to comply with the system.

Amy schumer showing off her dramatic weight loss! 😳 I’m ASSUMING she used Ozempic…🧐🧐🧐

I wonder if she lost the rotten attitude as well. Probably not. 🙄

( For those of you who call EVERYTHING AI/ Photoshop…I already googled it, it’s real) 😌 pic.twitter.com/V1HylTUDDA — Jannine.. #MagaMemeQueen ™️ 👑🇺🇸 (@janninereid1) November 14, 2025

To her credit, Amy Schumer has been open about plastic surgery and hormone therapy for perimenopause. But even when celebrities tell the truth, they’re shamed again. As Schumer put it: “Sorry for whatever feeling it’s giving you.”

Are we ready for real bodies or only like body positivity when it looks a certain way?