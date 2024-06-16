Amy Robach Reveals How Her Cancer Battle Influenced Her Choice to Date Holmes

The most current edition of Amy & T.J., which aired live from New York City on June 10, featured Amy Robach talking about why she decided to date T.J. Holmes. A major factor in Robach's decision to marry Holmes, she said during the show, was her battle with cancer. The pair pondered how their romance flourished while they were both coping with the disintegration of their second marriages and the measures they took to conceal their splits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙏. 𝙅. 𝙃𝙊𝙇𝙈𝙀𝙎 (@officialtjholmes)

As per People, she revealed, "I asked myself, if your cancer came back and you knew you had one year to live, how would you spend it? And it wasn't even close. I would spend it with T.J." Live at Soho House in Lower Manhattan, the couple had a live audience for the first time for their podcast. They revealed that the turbulence that followed the discovery of their relationship was really caused by how hard they had tried to pretend that their marriages were doing well. The November 2022 separation of Robach and Holmes's respective spouses—Marilee Fiebig from Holmes and Andrew Shue from Robach—led to the public revelation of their hidden affair.

After losing their jobs due to their scandalous affair, the former GMA anchors started showing their love on red carpets and decided to start a podcast where they would discuss their perspectives. From Robach's first marriage to Tim McIntosh, two adult children, Ava and Annie, were born. Meanwhile, Holmes has a daughter named Sabine who is eleven years old, a daughter named Brianna, and a son named Jaiden from his previous marriage to Amy Ferson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Robach (@ajrobach)

Robach also discussed her nearly fatal experience on the job as well as her health struggle over the years. Two years apart, she announced she had breast cancer and heart surgery, both of which she attributed to stress. She said, "To have heart surgery and breast cancer two years apart, working 90 hours a week with the pressure of network news, I don’t think that’s a coincidence." Robach, who has been in the broadcasting business since 1995, has said that she "does not miss" her profession after being sacked in January 2023 because of her connection with Holmes. As per InTouch, during the January episode of her podcast, she stated, "I learned that I never want to go back to the grind of morning television."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Robach (@ajrobach)

During a February episode, Robach expressed her desire to elope to Fiji for her third wedding, and since then, she and Holmes have spoken about their future together. Although they were unsure about someday getting married, Robach made it plain that she wanted to spend the rest of her life with Holmes, and in an April episode, the two even spoke about engagement rings. The couple addressed the future of their relationship by saying that they are now prioritizing moving in together. As per People, Robach told Holmes, "I want to be with you for the rest of my life, and I would like to live with you when the time comes."