Amy Duggar Expresses Doubts About Her Son's Relationship with the Duggars: 'That Trust Is Completely Broken'

Former television star Amy Duggar King sadly reflects if her three-year-old son will ever connect with her renowned family, the Duggars. Amy says she thinks the trust between her and the Duggars has been broken, leaving her unsure about the future and the likelihood that her kid will ever meet his extended family. Amy expresses her concerns in an interview with ET Canada.

The 36-year-old star of "19 Kids and Counting" acknowledged that she has felt uneasy allowing her three-year-old son Daxton, whom she shares with husband Dillon King, to be near the famous family due to their numerous controversial positions and acts, reported People.

Also Read: Sarah Jessica Parker Recalls 'Embarrassing' Past With Robert Downey Jr. And His Addiction

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Duggar Fans (@amykingfans)

"I don't know if he's ever really going to get to know them, which I hate to say," Amy said to Entertainment Tonight Canada. She added, "I hope eventually they can be honest and they can be upfront. But I don't know. I don't know," while addressing the drama involving Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, as well as her numerous cousins.

"The thing with trust is obviously it can be broken in an instant. Right? But it takes a long time to heal. It takes a long time to really trust someone," she said. "And so for me, I feel like that trust is completely broken. If you're going to cover up abuse, then, you know, if you're not going to protect your kids or your children back in the day, I'm going to protect mine." "And I have a little three-year-old. We have a little three-year-old together," Amy continued by making reference to Josh Duggar's 2021 conviction on child pornography charges and subsequent twelve-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Duggar Fans (@amykingfans)

Also Read: Shakira Is Living It Up Post Separation As She Works on Her Surfing Skills In Miami

She stated, "But at the same time, I don't know who else is struggling in any kind of area that they're not getting help from because they don't believe in counseling. They don't believe in any type of outside counseling." She further added, "If you are struggling in any type of area, you kind of have to hide it and it festers up and it turns into, you know, something evil and monstrous. And so for me, I have to protect my little boy from that."

Image Source: Getty Images | Amanda Edwards

Also Read: ‘The View’ Host Alyssa Farah Says She Resigned After Realizing Donald Trump Was 'Unfixable'

Amy also mentioned in the interview that she's considering authoring a book in the future. She revealed, "I grew up with a very narcissistic dad, like I didn't feel like I measured up there." "If I do a book, which I'm praying about still, but if I do a book, I just wanted to help, like the people that are like, 'where do I fit in?' [There's] just a lot of people who can relate to that where they're just like, 'I don't fit in with my family. I'm being torn this way. I'm not perfect,' you know, all these things. And so, yeah, we'll see."

More from Inquisitr

Fans Credit Fiancé David Woolley for 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's 'Youthful Glow'

Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Deleted North West's TikTok Videos: 'Maybe Kayne Was Right'