‘America’s Most Beautiful Doctor’ Sued Over Botched Surgery Without Consent – Councilwoman Says, “I Still Can’t Walk Properly”

A lawsuit has been filed against a clinic owned by a celebrity surgeon, once dubbed “America’s Most Beautiful Doctor,” by Long Island councilwoman and community activist Vicki Walsh, out of frustration and pain. Greuner was supposed to give her a complimentary vein test under anaesthesia, but wound up giving her an unexpected surgery.

Oyster Bay Town Councilwoman Vicki Walsh alleges that in 2020, she visited the Gold Coast clinic run by TV medical personality Dr David Greuner for what was supposed to be a complimentary vein test under anesthesia. Instead, she claims, a doctor named Arno Rotgans performed an invasive surgical procedure without her consent.

The agony that’s taken over the life of Oyster Bay Town Councilwoman Vicki Walsh the past five years started with a $243 Groupon for the treatment of spider veins at a posh surgical clinic run by a pseudo-celebrity doctor. But what began as a run-of-the-mill saline injection to… pic.twitter.com/TnCrfuSjyE — Newsday (@Newsday) September 16, 2025

As per The New York Post, Walsh has been in pain ever since her face was botched.“They told me it was just a test,” Walsh told Newsday. “I woke up, and I was in terrible pain. I couldn’t understand what was happening. I still can’t walk properly. I can barely move my left side.”

Reportedly, when she woke, she discovered that nickel-sized stents had been implanted deep within her pelvic region. These devices later collapsed and fused into her veins, leaving her in constant, severe pain. Dr Arno Rotgans, who performed the disputed procedure, has since passed away.

Alas, she can never go back to normal again, as Walsh says other doctors have since informed her that the fused stents can never be safely removed, as doing so could shred her veins, leaving her with no choice but to manage the pain indefinitely. “This has changed everything,” she said. “I avoid parades, political events, even family vacations. I can barely sit down without pain.”

Long Island councilwoman sues TV’s ‘most beautiful doctor’ over botched procedure she never requested: ‘I can’t walk’ https://t.co/SuIl8OhMC0 pic.twitter.com/WKjiVDSBlO — New York Post Metro (@nypmetro) September 17, 2025

Vicki Walsh filed the lawsuit in 2022 and exposed the clinic’s fraudulent practices. As tabloids covered the story, it went viral. Walsh said that Arno Rotgans would fool the patients by offering low-cost treatments and lure them into coming to him. Later, he would reportedly include falsifying insurance records and fabricating previous procedures to gain approvals and inflate claims.

Vicki believes in giving back to the community she loves so much. She serves as an adviser to Youth Club 4:12 at St. Dominic Roman Catholic Church. For someone like her, who seems to be deeply rooted in religion and volunteering as a passion, it’s absolutely unethical and sad for her to go through something like this.

“This happened to someone they knew was going to be in elected office,” Walsh said. “If it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone.” Dr David Greuner is known for his luxurious personality and substantial merit on paper.

He has been arrested twice in the summer for allegedly drugging patients (opioids). He’s also facing multiple malpractice lawsuits. He has been arrested twice in Nassau County this year on harassment charges related to a former business partner. According to Expert Institute, Greuner has over 35 years of experience as a surgeon. He is an alumnus of Baylor University and St. George’s University School of Medicine.