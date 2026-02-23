Americans Warned About Traveling to Popular Tourist Destination Amid Increased al Qaeda-Linked Threat

The Ivory Coast is the latest country to receive an updated travel advisory from the United States. The country’s threat level for tourists has been put on Level 2, which means that tourists are asked to exercise increased caution.

There are four levels of travel safety advisories in the United States. Level 1 advises travelers to exercise normal precautions. Level 2 suggests that travelers take increased caution, owing to increased illegal activities. This is often accompanied by warnings that local law enforcement might not be able to respond to cases related to serious crimes. Level 3 sees the advisory asking travelers to reconsider travel altogether. Further, Level 4 suggests that travelers do not go to the country at all.

Breaking:Americans warned of al Qaeda-linked terrorist presence in popular vacation getaway JNIM, an Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group, spotted in Burkina Faso and Mali. Sahel region on alert. pic.twitter.com/rXOLerRUe8 — @FactDropDaily (@Nowthis_X_media) February 23, 2026

The increased travel safety advisory to the Ivory Coast is a notification that comes on the heels of increased terrorist activity in the region. This activity has been linked to al-Qaida. The US Embassy in Côte d’Ivoire issued the warning, saying, “Exercise increased caution in Côte d’Ivoire due to crime, terrorism, unrest, health and piracy in nearby waters.” This advisory was issued on Feb. 18.

The advisory also noted that there is an increased possibility of terrorist attacks in urban areas and crowded places, and has asked travelers to be vigilant of their surroundings should they travel to the country. The advisory also listed the places that might be attacked by terrorists. These include tourist spots, places of worship, hotels, nightclubs, and restaurants.

Further, travelers are expected to stay away from demonstrations and protests, as they might quickly turn violent. Rural medical care in the country has also been flagged as limited, particularly for major injuries outside urban centers.

The Ivory Coast has a history of al-Qaida-linked terror, with the Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin having attacked the country’s northern region multiple times. Most attacks have been focused on security forces, but there has been civilian damage in the past. The Ivory Coast has also invited the United States to station spy planes in its northern regions to hunt and destroy the al Qaeda-linked groups stationed there, as reported by Reuters.

“Ivory Coast wants the Trump administration to station U.S. spy planes in the country’s north to carry out cross-border operations targeting Al Qaeda-allied jihadists”https://t.co/A8bSIRi1sD — Chris Dayton (@ChrisADayton) January 9, 2026

Government data has indicated that there are at least 2 million visitors to the African country every year. Officials, however, also noted that “There have been no recent known incidents of violent extremism in the region, although risks remain along the northern border and in the northeast corner of Côte d’Ivoire,” as reported by Fox News.

While the advisory has done little to curtail travel to the country, officials say that travel is still very much possible. However, it is highly encouraged that people exercise heightened caution while taking tours to the country.