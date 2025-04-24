Americans Can Apply for Real ID Without Any Cost—Here’s What You Need to Do!

Following the events of 9/11, the government came up with the idea of Real ID. This was for all domestic passengers traveling within the United States. Passengers were required to show a REAL ID in order to board domestic flights or enter federal buildings. While this policy was introduced, it was not strictly enforced. However, as of May 7, 2025, everyone needs to have a REAL ID on their person.

This change was designed to enhance ID verification at the national level. The REAL ID is distinguished by a star or bears insignia in the upper right corner. It is a legally compliant type of identification.

California has established an effort to allow qualifying people to get a REAL ID for free. This step has been taken to ensure that even the most vulnerable can get access to the ID. This program will help those who are low-income, homeless or victims of domestic abuse etc.

Many people lack permanent residence. Many are even dependent on government assistance. Therefore, this project is planned to guarantee that everyone has equal access to identity and rights.

Those looking for a REAL ID need to get a DL 937 form. This would be the first step. They then need to fill out the form and get confirmation from a recognized non-profit. Applicants can also contact any social service agency, which needs to be filled out and confirmed by a recognized nonprofit or social service agency.

This form will then confirm whether the applicant qualifies for a fee waiver or not. Situations under which a fee waiver is applicable include unstable housing or financial difficulties.

You might not fly often, but when you need to, you’ll want to be ready. The REAL ID deadline is almost here, and you’ll need that, or another acceptable form of ID (like a passport) if you don’t want to face delays. Learn more by visiting: https://t.co/DyypeVikAM pic.twitter.com/ssP9SdbGqT — TSA (@TSA) April 22, 2025

The typical set of documentation needed for a REAL ID is given below. These documents must be provided by the applicant. Even if the fee is waived, documents are necessary.

Identity verification, such as a verified birth certificate or a current U.S. passport

Proof of Social Security Number. This includes a W-2, pay stub, or Social Security card that has the entire SSN.

Two Proofs of California Residency. It can be utility bills, lease agreements, or official correspondence. Alternative documentation, like a letter from a shelter or support centre, can also be used by those who do not have stable housing

The application must be filled out in person at a DMV location in California. Be sure to make appointments. If you need to reschedule, do it well before through phone or online. Appointments are necessary to ensure all the work gets done on time.

Real ID & Driver’s License – They are NOT the same pic.twitter.com/091wlUUApL — Index Red (@StucknDaMid) April 12, 2025

Make sure to get your REAL ID by May 7. There could be severe consequences if one tries to travel without their ID after the deadline. Please also be aware that if you do not have a REAL ID, any other government-issued document CAN NOT take its place. You can not board a domestic flight without a REAL ID. Your passport or SSN card will not be accepted at the airport.

There are going to be many people who will be affected by these restrictions. Those who are looking for federal assistance, planning on travelling or applying for aid need this ID. With REAL ID, all these procedures won’t even begin.

REAL ID enforcement stops illegal aliens from flying in the United States, a vulnerability exploited under the previous administration. Starting May 7, you MUST have a REAL ID or other proper identification to fly. Good news for illegal aliens: you can still self-deport without… pic.twitter.com/9VqIwFmU12 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) April 18, 2025

There is hardly any time left. Apply for the card now if you have not done so yet. Don’t wait if you qualify for a free REAL ID in California. Make an appointment with the DMV, get your papers, and secure your DL 937 form.

By being proactive now, you can make sure you’re ready for tomorrow.