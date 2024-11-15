'American Idol' Star Adam Lambert Looks Amost Unrecognizable After Drastic Weight Loss

It was hard to recognize Adam Lambert during his recent appearance. The American Idol star was out and about in New York City being his fashionable self, wearing a camel coat, brown silk shirt, jeans, chunky boots, and a pair of sunglasses. However, it wasn't his outfit that grabbed eyeballs but his drastic weight loss that was too visibly impressive to miss.

Adam Lambert is seen at "ABC Studio"on November 04, 2024 in New York City. Image Source: Photo by Raymond Hall | Getty Images

Page Six previously reported that the singer has dropped 60 pounds and appeared in high spirits smiling for the paparazzi. His lean figure comes after he confirmed to his fans during an Instagram Live in March that he's consuming Mounjaro, a type 2 diabetes and weight loss medication, for a period of eight months. Hence, the weight loss. While interacting, he gushed, "I feel amazing."

Though, initially, he was prescribed Ozempic to shed the excess weight and manage his blood sugar levels, but the side effects of the drug were too intense. So he switched to Mounjaro and a "lot of those symptoms went away" and he had hardly any side effects" that made him "feel incredible." He added, "I feel better, I feel more confident. I feel like my actual body feels better, like my digestive system feels more regulated."

PRO PHOTOS / @adamlambert looking stunning as he stopped by the Today show in New York City on Tuesday.

He flashed a peace sign outside of the studio as he headed to his next destination. 💙💙😍😍 pic.twitter.com/CqZLiZB9KZ — GELLY (@4Gelly) November 5, 2024

He also addressed people's apprehensions surrounding weight loss drugs, "And I know that there's a lot of chatter about, 'Oh, you're taking it away from diabetes patients.' I mean, quite frankly, that's the pharmaceutical industry's issue, not mine. They need to keep up with production."

He's been vocal about his weight struggles in the past and told Sirius satellite radio's Larry Flick of the Morning Jolt, "When I was in high school, I was 250 pounds, and that creates some stuff … some body image stuff, some confidence issues. And I got a lot of my confidence from the validation I got as a performer," per The Mirror.

Lambert's career skyrocketed since he finished season 8 of American Idol in 2009. He built an extraordinary career on his talent as his first three albums landed in the top 5 category of the Billboard 200. But despite being a successful singer, he battled with his weight issues as he was an "emotional eater."

During the Instagram Live, Lambert revealed that people used to say he was "eating his feelings." He added, "Like, I was emotionally eating for sure. And I've had moments throughout my whole life and if it's not because I'm sad, it might be because I'm stressed." Meanwhile, he also ate while being jet-lagged with all the travel he'd do because only food could comfort him, per Life&Style.

But the medication, along with his own strong will, helped him shed the excess pounds and curb his food cravings. He said that though he still eats, he now eats lighter and less, which helps him maintain the slim frame he's flaunting lately