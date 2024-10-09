Amber Rose Slammed for Supporting Donald Trump and Claiming That He Makes Her ‘Feel Safe'

There are currently varied opinions on who could win the 2024 presidential race. Although a lot of people believe Kamala Harris might win easily, many also claim that Donald Trump might get a second term in the White House. Donald has also been endorsed by some popular celebrities. Amber Rose is surprisingly one of them. She openly endorsed Donald at the RNC in Milwaukee in July this year. Rose also claimed that Donald gives her a sense of safety during her interview on Lara Trump's podcast. However, her remarks provoked criticism.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Dietsch

As reported by OK! Magazine, in her statement, she said, "For me, Donald Trump is the epitome of an Alpha Male. He's there to protect, to provide, make sure the citizens of the U.S. are in a good economy, protecting us. I feel protected by Donald Trump. That's why I wanted to come out and publicly endorse him. I just feel safe." However, her comments didn't sit well with the internet users as one X user said, "I would say that Amber's been brainwashed, but you have to have a brain to be brainwashed." Another X user questioned, "How safe would she feel if she were a 13-year-old girl?"

A third person said, "Would it matter if she knew the only reason she’s safe from Trump is because she’s not in a room with him alone." Another X user wrote, "This woman is not listening to Trump or the policies he has and will put in place to suppress women and the working poor. And...Trump as an Alpha Male? An abusive, manipulative, narcissistic male? I almost feel sorry for her dependency and weakness." This wasn’t the first time Rose spoke in support of the former president. During the RNC, she said, “I’m here tonight to tell you, no matter your political background, that the best chance we have to give our babies a better life is to elect Donald Trump president of the United States."

She admitted she's not a politician but said she values the truth, claiming the media has misled us about Donald. As reported by The Independent, Rose also said, “I realized Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care if you’re Black, white, gay or straight. It’s all love. And that’s when it hit me: These are my people. This is where I belong.” While concluding her speech, she said, “The left told me to hate Trump and, even worse, to hate the other side — the people who support him. When you cut through the lies, you realize the truth: American families were better when Donald Trump was president. We were safer, wealthier, and stronger.”

Rose once explained why she feels loyal to Donald. During an interview, she questioned, "Is Donald Trump not for women's rights issues? He's trying to make America great again that's for women too, right?" Rose used to be an outspoken critic of Donald, holding the left-wing assertions that portrayed him as a racist. Nevertheless, she was shocked when her father disclosed that he was supporting Trump. Her viewpoint soon started to shift as she started going to his rallies and met his supporters.