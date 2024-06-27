Amber Rose Poses with Donald and Melania Trump in New Photo, Internet Predicts, 'It'll Age Poorly'

The model and former critic of Donald Trump, Amber Rose, has generated some controversy. It all began with a recent social media post she made, captioning it simply "Trump 2024" with an American flag emoji and showing her with Donald and Melania Trump. This unexpected move by Rose has generated a flurry of reactions across the internet. The photo quickly caught the attention of Twitter users all around the world.

One user, @blknoiz06, made a lighthearted suggestion: "Tell bro if he wins they gotta start buying Bitcoin with government funds." Others were more enthusiastic about Rose's apparent endorsement. @AtlRey commented, "I appreciate your boldness, Amber. Many are afraid to come out and openly support Trump." Not everyone was pleased with Rose's post, however. @SplitDaWig offered a cautionary note, stating, "This will age poorly."

Some Twitter users welcomed Rose to what they consider "the good side." @BlackLabelAdvsr wrote, "You've chosen well. Welcome to the good side." Meanwhile, @CPTOshaughnessy joked about missing out on the photo opportunity: "OK what happened to my invite? I'd of definitely flown out for this one." The racial aspect of Rose's support for Donald was not lost on some commenters. @LuckyHippie926 expressed solidarity: "Much appreciated, Amber. Thanks for being brave enough to step out and say this. Black people hate to see other black people voting red, but I got your back girl."

Other supporters praised Rose for speaking out. @LisasFineLines enthused, "Follow earned. I'm sure she's gotta be giddy over it!!!" @Kate_lovesBravo chimed in, "Love you for speaking up! Thank you....more influential people need to get real." The MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement seemed to welcome Rose with open arms. @Kobie3408 exclaimed, "So happy to have you in the MAGA FAMILY Amber!!! Beautiful picture by the way!!! Both you and our First Lady look amazing!!" @cluny_b added, "Love this. Thank you for your voice in this movement!"

Rose's endorsement of Donald is a big shift as before the 2016 election, she said she would leave the country if Trump won. However, in a recent podcast appearance, Rose revealed that she has "always been conservative" since her youth. She explained that her public persona as a "sexpot type of girl" was influenced by her relationship with rapper Kanye West, which she says didn't reflect her true self, as per Newsweek.

The model's alignment with Donald became even more apparent in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter). In the clip, Rose is seen sitting in a Rolls-Royce with rapper Forgiato Blow. Both wearing MAGA hats with Rose sporting a gold chain with a Trump pendant and showing off a diamond ring with "MAGA" emblazoned on it, declaring herself "engaged to the game." Rose has also joined a coalition called "Black Americans for Trump," which basically includes endorsements from various Black community leaders, athletes, and entertainers. The coalition aims to highlight Donald's policies that they believe have benefited the Black community.