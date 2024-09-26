Amber Heard Reacts as Johnny Depp Lands in the Country Where She Rebuilt Her Life Under a New Name

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's controversial relationship has captivated the world. The popular 2022 defamation trial shed an even greater public interest. Heard moved to Spain two years ago to get a fresh start with her daughter. She moved to Mallorca before settling in Madrid. Recently, she spoke about Depp when approached by a cameraman. The Modi actor is presently in Spain for his new project.

As reported by Unilad, Heard said, "I'm living here in Madrid, I love Spain. I'm very lucky to be here, and regarding my past, I don't feel like thinking or talking about it, because I'm happy and in peace." Last year, a cameraman asked Heard, “Amber, how is your new life here in Madrid?” She replied in Spanish, “I love Spain, so much.” The person then asked her if she was planning to stay in the capital. Heard said, “Yes, I hope so. Yes, yes, I love living here," as reported by The Independent. Heard has been spotted several times in Spain since her move.

A source shared, “She’s bilingual...and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise. I don’t think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right for the right project." Another insider revealed, “She has been living in Spain, where she gets more privacy. The trial was beyond stressful for her, and she just wanted to start fresh out of the country. She is excited about working and filming again. She was exhausted and disappointed about the trial. She felt she was mistreated.” They added, “This is all behind her now, though. She has new energy and is focused on things that she loves.”

Johnny Depp addresses the legal frenzy surrounding his public split with Amber Heard while at the ‘Modi’ press conference at the #SanSebastianFilmFestival: "I think we've all been through a number of things ultimately. Maybe yours didn't turn into a soap opera" pic.twitter.com/rUcKEkyRh7 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 24, 2024

During his visit to Spain, Depp also referenced the legal battle with Heard. He said, “Sure, we can say that I’ve been through a number of things here and there, but I’m alright." He added, “I think we’ve all been through a number of things, ultimately…Maybe yours didn’t turn into a soap opera, televised in fact, but we all experience and go through what we go through.” According to Variety, Modi is one of Depp's first projects after his 2022 court case.

Two years ago, Depp sued Heard for defamation after her Washington Post op-ed piece that paints him in a negative light, went viral. The piece included details of Heard's alleged sexual assault and domestic abuse. Ultimately, the jury found in favor of Depp– ordering Heard to pay him $15 million— and on her counterclaim, granted her $2 million. After the trial, Heard tried to stay away from the media spotlight until local media discovered her.