Amber Heard Quits Hollywood and Moves to $2 Million Dollar Luxury Villa in Madrid

After the defamation trial with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has finally decided to "quit" Hollywood. The actress argued that Hollywood had become full of stress for her, which became difficult to tolerate.

According to Daily Mail, the "Aquaman" actress has reportedly relocated to Madrid with her daughter Oonagh and was seen playing, basking in the sun, and having a good time away from all the flamboyance and noise. One of her close friends confined in the publication, "She's bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise. I don't think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right, for the right project."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Phillips

On Tuesday, May 9, the "Drive Angry" actress was spotted in Madrid as she was letting off some steam while being on a run. The expedition was after almost a year since the 37-year-old was ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages to her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. According to OK Magazine, The "All the Boys Love Mandy Lane" alum trekked in dark gray leggings, black sneakers, a white tank, and a black visor as she raced under the Spanish sun. Her blonde waves were in a high pony and her nails were painted a cherry red. Earlier she was spotted in Mallorca, in the town of Costitx, where many residents swore that they saw her going to the supermarket or to the park with her daughter Oonagh, Marca reported.

It is now disclosed that the "Aquaman" star newly moved into an almost $2 million luxury villa, concluding her days in obscurity. Although the paparazzi were successful in chasing her whereabouts, the accurate place of her home was unknown until now. Heard has moved particularly to El Viso, to a grand villa of 200 square meters valued at €1.68 million, around $1.9 million. This community of Madrid is frequented by superstars, such as Mar Flores or Xabi Alonso, but there have been numerous others who have stayed here over the years – Antonio Gala, Ortega, and Gasset, Isabel Preysler, Juan Abello, Carmen Sevilla, Narcis Serra, and Juan Benet, to name a few.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Phillips

Prior to this, Heard leased a multimillion-dollar estate to spend her days in the historical village of Costix, which occupied 1200 people. Nevertheless, her life in Spain was rather personal, but unfortunately, the people around her were getting nervous and pursued her everywhere throughout the day. According to Marca, one such citizen of the town disclosed to a Spanish publication, El Programa de Ana Rosa, "Everyone here treats her like one of the others; in fact, she's been in this town for months without anyone knowing."