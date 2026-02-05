Amazon Yanks ‘Melania’ From Theater After Marquee Turns It Into a Joke

Amazon MGM Studios pulled the documentary Melania from a suburban Oregon theater after the venue promoted the film with marquee messages that made fun of the title and the first lady, according to the theater’s management and several published reports.

The Lake Theater & Cafe in Lake Oswego received a call from Amazon executives who objected to the theater’s marketing of the film. The studio told the venue to end its run early.

The dispute focused on two marquee lines used to advertise showtimes. One asked, “Does Melania wear Prada? Find out Friday.” The other quoted Sun Tzu’s The Art of War, stating, “To defeat your enemy, you must know them. Melania starts Friday.”

Jordan Perry, the theater’s manager, told The Oregonian that, “The studio was not happy and did not appreciate my take on marketing their film to our public,” as reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.

In an Instagram post dated Feb. 3, the theater said it received a call saying that the higher-ups at Amazon were upset with how its marquee marketed the movie. They indicated that, according to them, Sunday would be its last day showing.

After the call, the theater replaced the sign with a new message that read, “Amazon called. Our marquee made them mad. All Melania shows canceled. Show your support at Whole Foods instead,” referencing Amazon’s ownership of the grocery chain.

Amazon MGM Studios did not immediately confirm the decision publicly in reports about the cancellation.

The Lake Oswego venue is known locally for changing marquee messages that often riff on movie titles and pop culture. Coverage of this incident noted that the theater has a history of using playful messages to promote films and engage passersby.

The theater’s Instagram post mentioned that the controversy sparked strong reactions, including complaints about booking the film and its promotional tone. The theater said it received “countless emails and voicemails and Google/Yelp reviews” related to the screening and the marquee, with Google and Yelp removing some reviews.

The film, supported by Amazon MGM Studios, opened nationwide in late January and has received mixed responses since its release. Several outlets have tracked both its box office performance and the debate surrounding its marketing.

The incident at the Lake Theater did not impact the film’s availability elsewhere, and reports indicated that Melania continued screening in other theaters after the Lake Oswego run ended.

Perry said the local financial impact was not significant, and the San Francisco Chronicle reported that the theater sold $196 worth of tickets during the weekend it screened the film before ending the run.

The Lake Theater’s next scheduled feature after Melania was Wuthering Heights, set to open Feb. 12, according to the Chronicle.

Melania followed the first lady for 20 days before Donald Trump’s second presidential inauguration. It is directed and produced by Brett Ratner, whose career nosedived after his MeToo allegations back in 2017. It’s reported that Melania was deeply involved in the production and editing of the film and docuseries.