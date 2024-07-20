Alyssa Farah Griffin Once Took a Jab at Ex-Boss Donald Trump Over His 'Thirstiest' Post Ever

Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin once took a jab at her ex-boss over what she called his 'thirstiest' social media post ever. The incident unfolded on Super Bowl Sunday when Donald Trump posted a message on his Truth Social platform about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Alyssa Farah Griffin: “Donald Trump sent out the thirstiest [post] of all time saying Taylor Swift should like me and Travis Kelce should too… He knows how powerful they both are. It was just the saddest thing I’d seen.” #Swifties pic.twitter.com/HY8qgbXqSa — Vince D. Monroy (@vincedmonroy) February 12, 2024

Griffin, now a co-host on ABC's The View, didn't hold back in her critique. She offered a blunt summary of Trump's message on the broadcast. She started by saying, "Can I mention my one Super Bowl highlight that we didn't get to? And I hate to interject politics... Donald Trump sent out the thirstiest tweet—er, 'Truth'—of all time, basically saying, 'Taylor Swift should like me and I think Travis Kelce should, too.' It was the funniest thing." She added, "I was losing my mind over it. [Trump] knows how powerful they both are as an entity, and it was just the saddest thing I've seen," as per Newsweek.

Trump wrote, "I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn't do anything for Taylor and never will. There's no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money." He continued, "Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can't stand me!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Patricia Schlein

The timing of Trump's post coincided with baseless right-wing claims that Swift's relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce was part of a Democratic plot to boost President Joe Biden's re-election chances in November, as per HuffPost. These conspiracy theories gained traction as Swift cheered on Kelce during the Super Bowl, which ended with the Chiefs' victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Griffin's mockery of Trump's post resonated with many viewers. Some commenters on The View's YouTube channel applauded her humor and willingness to call out what they saw as Trump's tendency to exaggerate. One viewer remarked, "I really don't care anything about football, but Kansas City winning makes the MAGAts heads explode! That's golden for Mel."

Journalist Kara Swisher also weighed in on Trump's post, tweeting, "Taking undeserved credit for her enormous success is classic (and heinous), but this reads as if he’s stone cold terrified of her and her power and realizes — after a lifetime of terrorizing women — that this is the one who can actually end him. Even her boyfriend frightens him."

Taking undeserved credit for her enormous success is classic (and heinous), but this reads as if he’s stone cold terrified of her and her power and realizes — after a lifetime of terrorizing women — that this is the one who can actually end him. Even her boyfriend frightens him. pic.twitter.com/R538P284Bv — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) February 11, 2024

Though her fans have slammed these baseless theories, it is worth noting that Swift's showing up at NFL games has made a big difference. Apex Marketing Group claimed her presence has added $331.5 million to the Kansas City Chiefs brand. People are calling this "The Taylor Effect," but her impact goes beyond football. A survey by Lending Tree found that around 13% of Americans are more into football because she is involved.