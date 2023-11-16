Alyssa Farah Griffin of ‘The View’ Mocks the Show’s Producer for Not Winning a Major Career Honor

The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin couldn't help but poke fun at the show's executive producer, Brian Teta, in a recent episode of The View: Behind the Table podcast. The lighthearted exchange showcased The View team's camaraderie, turning a supposed disappointment into a playful banter session, as reported by The Sun.

During Monday's podcast, Griffin, 34, addressed Teta's recent loss in the People's 2023 'Sexiest Podcast Host' category. She informed listeners, with a mischievous grin, that Teta had not won the coveted title, and that the entire team was "devastated on his behalf." Brian clarified that the title was Sexiest Podcast Host, not Hottest, and cheerfully accepted the ribbing. "Oh, wait. You got snubbed. You weren't Hottest Podcast Host, and we were all very devastated on your behalf," the talk show host told Teta. "I know. I saw that on the Internet, and I appreciate it. It was Sexiest Podcast Host," Teta replied.

Griffin expressed hope that Brian would receive the honor in the future, saying, "I texted Sara [Haines], I was like, 'Next year,'" she laughed. "Yeah, next year. Listen, I've got goals, and I'll try for a glow-up of some kind before next year," Teta quipped. In good humor, Brian revealed the winner who dethroned him — none other than Taylor Lautner, best known as Jacob in the Twilight franchise. "I lost to Taylor Lautner. I think I can live with that. I was team Edward anyway," he joked.

Griffin's recent absence from The View, which she attributed to a cold had raised concerns among fans. Her intermittent absences have fueled speculation about her possible pregnancy, leading fans to wonder if a baby announcement is on the way. While on sick leave, Alyssa shared a post on X with her dog, Herbie, indicating that she was sick but had a cozy companion by her side. She wrote in the caption, "Out sick with a cold, but don't feel bad for me: this is my view."

In recent weeks, pregnancy rumors have circulated, with fans drawing parallels between Griffin's absence and the possibility of impending motherhood. Alyssa, on the other hand, has previously refuted these rumors, claiming that her recent illnesses were unrelated to pregnancy. Despite her assurances, viewers and social media users continue to speculate, citing episodes that appear to hint at a pregnancy. Recently while discussing Travis Barker drumming in Kourtney Kardashian's delivery room, Griffin used the phrase, "When my husband's in the delivery room."

Whoopi Goldberg, the moderator of The View, has also questioned the host, adding to the ongoing speculation. In a previous episode, Goldberg, using her keen observational skills, detected a "glow" in Griffin and directly inquired about the possibility of pregnancy. Griffin stood firm, assuring Goldberg and the audience that she was not pregnant.

