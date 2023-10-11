Alleged Mistress of David Beckham Calls Him Out Tells Him to 'Man Up' and 'Apologize' to Victoria

The Netflix documentary series, Beckham, not only highlights the great points of David Beckham's renowned football career and his relationship with Victoria Beckham of the Spice Girls but also shows the low points. The rumored romance between David Beckham and Dutch model Rebecca Loos during his marriage to current wife Victoria Beckham is one of the most notorious scandals of the early 2000s. As per Radar, Loos, the 46-year-old alleged mistress who almost tore Victoria and David Beckham apart, has spoken out, telling the former England football captain to "man up" and "take accountability" for "hurting his wife".

The father of four has denied his affair with Loos, which was said to have taken place while David played for Real Madrid. In the documentary, he comes close to breaking down in tears when remembering the devastating effect the controversy had on his marriage. Loos, on the other hand, said to a trusted friend that David needed to quit "playing the victim."

An insider revealed to Daily Mail recently, "Rebecca thinks David should man up and publicly apologize for the pain he caused his wife instead of playing the victim. He has always described the affair claims as 'ludicrous,' but he has never confirmed or denied that one took place."

Beckham's transfer to Madrid in the summer of 2003 to play soccer for Real Madrid marked the beginning of the affair controversy. A few months after moving to Madrid, in September, Beckham was reportedly seen out on the town with an unidentified brunette. Beckham's alleged romance with his former aide Loos was first reported in the UK's News of the World on April 4, 2004. In fact, as per The Independent, Loos's allegation that she had four sexual encounters with David over the course of four months and the corresponding text conversations were published by the News of the World, which reportedly paid Loos £350,000 for her story.

David confessed in the documentary, "It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was. And how it affected me." When interviewer Fisher Stevens asked whether there was a particularly trying period in their marriage, Victoria responded, "A hundred percent. It was the hardest period for us because it felt like the world was against us. And here’s the thing, we were against each other if I’m being completely honest," per People. She continued, "Up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad."

When Stevens asked David, "How do you think you guys survived that?" he replied, "I don’t know how we got through it in all honesty. Victoria’s everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult. But we’re fighters. And at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for. But ultimately, it’s our private life."

