In the world of Hollywood's elite, the Kardashian-Jenner family serves as both royalty and tabloid fodder. Beyond the glitz and glamour, however, the sisters navigate risky waters of love and trust. This report breaks down betrayal stories, compiling a list of men who have strayed from commitment, leaving a trail of broken relationships in their wake. From Kanye West's seemingly public admissions to Tristan Thompson's indiscretions, the Kardashian-Jenner tale reveals the flaws in even the most celebrated relationships. Let's investigate the tumultuous affairs that have tested the resilience of these famous sisters and sparked an intense public interest in the complicated web of their romantic lives.

1. Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson's infidelity has been a recurring and publicized issue in his relationship with Khloe Kardashian. The NBA player first came to public attention in April 2018, when he was accused of cheating on Khloe with a NYC strip club worker just before the birth of their daughter, True Thompson. In October 2017, a scandalous video was also released from a hookah lounge in Washington, D.C. Despite these betrayals, Khloe forgave him, citing their bond through their infant daughter as the reason, per The Things. However, the breaking point came in February 2019, when Tristan allegedly cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, a family friend, as well as the revelation that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, effectively ending their turbulent relationship.

2. Kanye West

Kanye West's album Donda has a song called Hurricane, and many seem to think it serves as a confession and apology for his infidelity during his marriage to Kim Kardashian. The lyrics of the song are: "Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids." The song's reference to a 'new chick' was clarified as not being his rumored fling, Irina Shayk, per Page Six. The song also alluded to West avoiding their lavish home and struggling with alcoholism. Although Kim maintained public support for West during the Donda promotional tour, she eventually filed for divorce in February 2021.

3. Scott Disick

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's turbulent relationship was marred by persistent allegations of infidelity. When the couple first met in 2006, they encountered difficulties, with Kourtney accusing Disick of cheating, particularly during her pregnancy with their first child, Mason, born in 2009. The couple's relationship suffered further strains in 2015, resulting in a split fueled by more cheating rumors and Disick's battles with addiction. Throughout their nearly decade-long relationship, Disick infidelity contributed to the rocky nature of their relationship and ultimately shaped the narrative of their on-again-off-again relationship. Kourtney is now happily married to Travis Barker.

4. Lamar Odom

As Khloe revealed in a January 2016 interview with Howard Stern, her marriage to Lamar Odom was marred by his secret infidelities. Despite Lamar's deft concealment of his affairs and portrayal of Khloe as his sole focus, she eventually learned the truth, per Hollywood Life. Throughout their marriage, Odom's adept use of an assistant's phone to coordinate his trysts kept Khloe in the dark about his prevalent cheating. Despite the betrayal, Khloe and her family remained supportive of Odom even after their divorce, particularly during his difficult recovery from a near-fatal drug overdose in 2015. The couple divorced in 2016, bringing an end to a stormy chapter in their relationship.

5. Tyga

Infidelity was a recurring theme in Kylie Jenner's turbulent relationship with rapper Tyga. Their relationship had been dogged by rumors of Tyga's infidelity, which is worth noting since Kylie was 16 when they got together. When Kylie was out of the country in 2016, the rapper allegedly pursued Brazilian model Annalu Cardoso and later confessed in his song King of the Jungle to betraying Kylie's trust. The relationship came to an end in April 2017 after a string of controversies, including accusations of sending inappropriate messages to underage model Molly O'Malia. Tyga's admission of infidelity became a poignant chapter in their history, eventually leading to their split.

6. A$AP Rocky

Rumors circulated in 2017 that rapper A$AP Rocky had an affair with Love & Hip Hop star Tahiry Jose. The alleged infidelity was revealed when Jose's former friend, Alise Febus, spoke to Hollywood Life and revealed details about her personal life. Jose was upset, according to Alise, because A$AP Rocky chose to take Kendall Jenner to the Met Gala instead of her. Despite the supposed betrayal, Kendall and A$AP Rocky appeared amicable after their split, even collaborating in a Calvin Klein 50th anniversary video in 2019. Nonetheless, this incident added a controversial chapter to their brief romantic history.

7. Travis Scott

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's relationship had withstood scrutiny despite persistent rumors of disloyalty. Christian Adam G, a YouTuber, sparked cheating rumors in 2018, which the couple vehemently denied. Despite the fact that 2019 brought more speculation, they remained together until October. Rumors of reconciliation circulated in early 2020, culminating in the birth of their son in August 2021 while they were co-parenting for daughter Stormi. Jenner and Scott's on-again-off-again relationship is officially over, according to sources, who say they prioritize co-parenting over reconciliation, per TMZ.

