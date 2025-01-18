Renowned novelist Neil Gaiman is in trouble and we have a lot to say about him. The award-winning author of short fiction, novels, comic books, graphic novels, audio theater, and screenplays has been accused of multiple sexual abuse allegations by women across various timelines.

Eight women have accused Gaiman of assault, coercion, or abuse in a Vulture article titled There Is No Safe Word. One of the accusers, Scarlett Pavlovich, a 22-year-old former babysitter for Gaiman’s child, spoke exclusively to New York Magazine, providing detailed accounts of how she was allegedly coerced into intimacy and claimed involvement in non-consensual BDSM practices.

Pavlovich reportedly also contacted the author’s ex-wife, Amanda Palmer, and filed a police report, but the case did not progress. Following these disturbing accusations, studios have paused several projects involving Gaiman or his works, including updates on Good Omens. Here are the remaining upcoming books that Gaiman has currently kept on hold.

Good Omens (season three)

As per Vulture, the Prime Video series Good Omens is based on the 1990 novel of the same name, co-written by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. will now end with one 90-minute-long episode, according to an October 24 report from the outlet Deadline. The book is a comedy about the birth of the son of Satan and the coming of the End Times, which became a massive success.

The book, which was also made into a TV series, was initially renewed for a third and final season in December 2023. However, following the abuse allegations, Neil Gaiman will not be a part of the production of the show and a new writer will fill his place. Production begins in Scotland in early 2025.

The Graveyard Book

As per several reports, Disney has paused its adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Graveyard Book despite setting up production offices. This came after the news of abuse allegations against Gaiman went viral. Published in 2008, “The Graveyard Book” follows a young boy who is raised by cemetery ghosts following his family’s murder. The makers of the film, who were supposed to start production soon now, have not confirmed any further details about the future of it. According to news outlet Variety, Gaiman had no involvement with the film.

Dead Boy Detectives

Netflix’s popular show “Dead Boy Detectives” has been canceled by the streaming giant. However, it remains unclear whether the show, which aired its only season on the streamer on April 25, was slacked due to the abuse allegations against Neil Gaiman or other reasons. At Netflix, it was a part of the “Sandman” universe, as the Dead Boy Detectives were first introduced in an issue of “The Sandman” comic book.

For context, The Sandman is the pseudonym of several fictional characters appearing in comic books published by DC Comics, which was created by Neil Gaiman. The debut issue of The Sandman went on sale on November 29, 1988, and became a major hit.

Today we release our latest investigation. Author Neil Gaiman has been accused of sexual assault by two former partners in the first claims of misconduct against him, and is the subject of a police complaint in New Zealand. Listen: https://t.co/emjtiynCnS 🧵1/6 pic.twitter.com/3eOyxHakcm — Tortoise (@tortoise) July 3, 2024

While this happens to be a developing story, Gaiman has addressed his take on the case through a blog called Breaking the Silence.” As per Mint, he has denied engaging in any non-consensual sexual activity but claims that he has reviewed past messages exchanged with the women involved. Furthermore, the Sandman author has expressed his emotional state back then and described his emotional shortcomings. “I was emotionally unavailable while being sexually available, self-focused, and not as thoughtful as I could or should have been,” he added.