‘All I Know Is a Man …’ – Trump Critic Ozzy Osbourne’s Widow Praises the President

The Osbournes Podcast returned for the first time after the death of legendary musician Ozzy Osbourne. Sharon, Kelly, and Jack recorded their first episode without the ‘Prince of Darkness,’ whose death earlier this year shocked the music world. On Wednesday, November 12, the recent episode of their podcast, the trio reminisced about the late Osbourne’s life.

During his lifetime, the Black Sabbath singer remained a vocal critic of Donald Trump. In 2019, he was truly enraged when the POTUS used his song Crazy Train in a video mocking Democrats for his campaign. Now his widow, Sharon Osbourne, is praising the Republican President.

Sharon Osbourne shares voicemail she received from Trump offering condolences on the death of Ozzy. “I’m not American. I cannot vote. Never have, never will. But the thing is, all I know is, he’s treated me with respect, your father with respect- he wanted nothing from us.” pic.twitter.com/1CZ79qQIoK — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 13, 2025

During the recent podcast, the trio remembered the sympathy they received from Donald Trump. The family shared a voicemail sent by the POTUS to Sharon after the musician passed away. However, you would expect a little more than two words of gratitude from the widow. “Thank you,” yes, that’s all Sharon said while acknowledging Donald Trump and Melania Trump‘s sympathy.

According to The Mirror US, Jack and Kelly asked their mother if they should play the voicemail, teasing that when the audience hears it, they “will know” who sent it. They played the message, in which Trump could be heard saying, “Hi Sharon, it’s Donald Trump, and I just wanted to wish you the best and the family.” He added, “Ozzy was amazing, he was an amazing guy. I met him a few times, and I wanted to tell you he was unique in every way and talented.”

The US President then continued, “So, I just wanted to wish you the best. And it’s a tough thing, I know how close you were. And whatever I can do. Take care of yourself. Say hello to the family. Thanks, bye.”

Trump called the Osbourne family after Ozzy’s passing, and they shared his heartfelt voicemail on their podcast ❤️🥺 pic.twitter.com/WO1QQNVJOa — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) November 12, 2025

As soon as the voicemail ended, Jack, Ozzy Osbourne‘s son, said, “Love him or hate him, he didn’t have to call and leave a voicemail.” This is where Sharon spent more than two words, taking her time to talk about the POTUS.

“Listen, when it comes to politics, we know nobody comes out a winner. All I know is a man that I know, I worked with for a month, I spent one month with him and his wife, who was always gracious, elegant, just a delight to talk to his wife, and he was always, ‘How are the children, how’s Kelly, I’m so proud of Kelly and Jack for what they’ve done and their manners are great.’ And he was just a great guy to talk to. And he has always treated me with respect.”

Not everyone online was impressed by Sharon’s praise for Trump. “Giving me new reason to hate them,” wrote one user, while the other mocked, “First nice thing Trump has done since he won the election.”