All 8 Staffers Left Nancy Mace’s Office — Inside the ‘Toxic’ Work Environment Allegations

South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District Representative Nancy Mace doesn’t exactly have the reputation of ‘best boss.’ In fact, her alleged ‘toxic’ behavior led to her entire staff walking out on her. Mace generally comes off as someone warm, funny, and versatile. While that may be for the public eye, her ex-staffers have an entirely different perception.

Apparently, every single staffer left within months. Some were fired, some resigned, and others simply walked out. This left critics and onlookers puzzled about what the real problem was.

It wasn’t the horrible work-life balance, nor was it about the money or being underpaid. It was about Mace. All eight of her staffers quit at once. This raised questions from her supporters. Who were these people?

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace’s entire D.C. staff has turned over since Nov. 1, 2023. That’s nine staffers in the span of a few short months—with all but one of those employees leaving on their own accord.https://t.co/ISxIKDLxXF pic.twitter.com/54tfv39Yz9 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 5, 2024

Those who quit included several senior staff members. Among them were Richard Chalkey, her former Deputy Chief of Staff. Former Legislative Director Randal Meyer also left. So did ex-Communications Director Will Hampson. Others included a staff assistant, a financial adviser, and multiple legislative aides.

What made all eight of them leave their well-paying jobs? Was she really that bad a boss? The answer, according to The Daily Beast, is that she was very “toxic.” Three of the nine staffers spoke to the publication in 2024. They shared their accounts anonymously after working with Mace.

Let’s begin with the work environment. As mentioned earlier, the staffers described it as “toxic.” One former staffer alleged that Mace had created a “demoralizing environment” for her staff. Meaning, a lot of negativity and discouragement. Similarly, she reportedly wouldn’t grant religious holidays or leave.

Without proper breaks, any employee can feel discouraged. Burnout becomes hard to avoid. The anonymous insider claimed Mace would treat her staff like “property.” They also suggested she was a “controlling and delusional” person.

“Walking teleprompter” with complete staff turnover. Now I finally understand how she went from often sounding sane to mostly sounding insane. — Dudley Snyder (@DudleyNYC) February 5, 2024

This reflects the kind of boss she allegedly is. That is the picture painted by the anonymous staffers. Apparently, Mace had a rather bizarre and unfair rule. When she summoned a staffer, they must be there within 8 minutes, or risk being reprimanded, according to the source.

Former staffers also criticized her communication style. Mace allegedly uses only Signal or text to reach her staff. They also alleged she used Monday.com to “micromanage” work at all times.

The staffer continued to allege that Mace was also controlling. Staffers reportedly referred to her as a “Teleprompter.” The source claimed, “She says nothing publicly without her consultants or senior staffers telling her to…” The insider added, “But, takes credit for everything.”

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for allegedly attempting to profit off of a congressional program intended to defray housing costs for lawmakers’ Washington, DC, residences — a claim she has denied. https://t.co/Ki8AKSOVBo pic.twitter.com/1e3Pc0EUup — CNN (@CNN) March 3, 2026

The former employees also slammed Mace as a politician and claimed she didn’t understand what it meant to be a part of Congress. Referring to her as unaccomplished, the ex-staffer said, “All this is pretty much why pretty much every staffer and fellow member on the Hill thinks she’s a joke.”

It doesn’t look like Mace can expect to receive a mug with ‘Best Boss Ever’ written on it anytime soon. Shortly after the bombshell news about her as a boss dropped, Mace denied any such claims.

She is currently under review by the House Ethics Committee over allegations related to housing reimbursements. The amount in question is over $9,500 in Washington, D.C.