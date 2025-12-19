Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says She Could ‘Stomp’ JD Vance in 2028 Presidential Election

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is coming for JD Vance. A recent poll found that in a head-to-head battle in 2028, she holds a slight edge over the Vice President. The survey result published on Wednesday by The Argument/Verasight concluded that if the two prominent political figures face each other in the election, AOC would beat Vance 51%-49%.

Though neither Ocasio-Cortez nor Vance has confirmed their participation in the 2028 Presidential election, both of their names have been floated as potential candidates. Following the poll, Ocasio-Cortez was asked Wednesday about the result. “Listen, these polls from years out are, you know, they are what they are,” she told Substack’s Migrant Insider’s Pablo Manríquez outside Capitol Hill.

“But let the record show: I would stomp him. I would stomp him,” added Alexandria. Later, she took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared the poll results with her followers. “Bloop!” AOC wrote in the caption.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez leads JD Vance 51%-49% in hypothetical 2028 poll — Verasight pic.twitter.com/4Jj1D2Xs5E — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) December 17, 2025

Another survey from the Yale Youth Poll found Ocasio-Cortez to be the top candidate among other Democrats for the 2028 Presidential election. She rose as the ticket winner against former Vice President Kamala Harris, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and others.

On the other hand, JD Vance seems to be the only potential candidate for the upcoming Presidential election, as the Constitution bars Donald

Trump from running for a third term. However, the POTUS has expressed his strong willingness to run for the election a third time.

Back in November, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon solidified those rumors by revealing that Donald Trump is in talks with “one of the top constitutional lawyers” in America to change something about the 22nd Amendment that puts a two-term limit on Presidents.

The Republican leader himself shared a video on Truth Social that had a simple message “TRUMP 4EVA.” As the talk about his third term intensifies, White House is claiming that America would be “lucky.”

.@PabloReports: Do you think you could beat JD Vance in a head-to-head race for president, as polling suggests? AOC: I would stomp him. pic.twitter.com/Kvh31kgwbD — Acyn (@Acyn) December 17, 2025

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Axios on Thursday, “There has never been an administration that has accomplished as much in less than one year as the Trump Administration. The American people would be lucky to have President Trump in office for even longer.”

Alan Dershowitz, Trump’s former impeachment lawyer, explained the legal possibility of challenging the 22nd Amendment. He believes it might not be as easy as many think. “It’s not clear if a president can become a third-term president, and it’s not clear if it’s permissible,” Dershowitz previously told The Wall Street Journal.

Whether or not Trump could run for a third time should be the least of Republican worries now, so think the experts. In particular, the recent rise of Blue states and GOP losses indicate that Democrats might witness massive success in the upcoming midterms. This means, if Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is to get the ticket, she might actually have a chance to beat JD Vance, as the poll predicts.