Alex Reid Says Relationship With Katie Price Was Like "LSD Trip" and the "World Was Weird" to Him

Alex Reid, the mixed martial artist and Big Brother alum, reveals that his relationship with Katie Price was comparable to an LSD trip and adds that the world appeared weird to him.

Reports from Daily Star suggest that Reid wasn't able to tell apart "what's real and what's fake" as he described his relationship with media personality, Katie Price as a trip on LSD even though he claims to never have been on it. The whole relationship confused the reality star about what reality was anymore.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole

He described being on Big Brother as a blessing in disguise as he felt "peaceful." Even though there were cameras all around him and the environment was tense with drama around every corner, he claimed to rather be "in here" than "out there." Every time the star stepped out, people would take a picture with him, and this, along with having to deal with the chaos of his relationship, bewildered him.

"My world, at the time, was upside down and like a bomb had hit it with all the shenanigans with my ex-partner, who I won't mention," Reid said about his relationship. "Although I was in front of all cameras, it was so peaceful to not have a mobile phone and to not know what was going on in the outside world." According to Mirror, the couple began dating in July 2009 and had quite the romance. They even got married, but after 11 months of matrimony, they decided to go their separate ways. About this, Price claimed that she married her now ex-husband "too soon."

Even though he may have had a rough start in his life, the former MMA fighter did settle down with his now fiance Nikki Manashe, an IVF blogger, and the couple has a 20-month-old daughter. After a long battle with IVF rounds, Daily Mail confirmed that Reid, 47, and Nikki, 36, are expecting twins due to be born on 21st July 2023.

The blogger, who shares her journey about IVF via social media, shared a heartwarming post on Instagram with her soon-to-be-hubby and their daughter while holding the ultrasound picture of their newest additions. She wore ripped jeans and paired them with a pink knit long-sleeved sweater, while Reid kept it classic with a black top and wore blue denim; he held their daughter on his lap. Their daughter, Anastasia sported a floral crown and a pink onesie.

While the couple was actively preparing to welcome twins, it was reported that at 18 weeks, Manashe's water broke, and was rushed to the hospital due to complications with her pregnancy. Reports mention the blogger woke up to "something out of a horror film" as she had blood all over her tracksuit and was in immense pain. Upon further investigation, they found that one of the twin's amniotic sac had burst and the twin had a 1% chance of survival.

After being advised to wait for 72 hours, Manashe confirmed her own and her babies' safety. The doctors confirmed that both her waters have broken, and she may give birth naturally while being monitored strictly as she's still at a high risk of catching an infection.

She quotes in her caption, "As it stands I feel okay, my babies are fighting with very strong heartbeats and we just have to take it day by day."