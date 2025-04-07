Alec Baldwin’s Wife Hilaria Gets Mysterious Procedure—Sparks Worries for Daughter

Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin‘s wife, shared she has undergone a “procedure” after welcoming their youngest child in 2022. For the past decade, Hilaria has been either pregnant or breastfeeding, so she decided to enhance her looks. The two share seven children, and that can truly be a test on the body.

Hilaria revealed vague information about the procedure on their TLC show The Baldwins’ newest episode. The show is also available on Max after releasing on TLC so fans can tune in anytime.

The show is all about giving viewers an insight into their personal lives, family drama and relationships. They get real about their equation and how they manage so many kids in a 5-bedroom apartment. Recently, the couple was under fire for not getting along as Hilaria looked annoyed with Alec in an interview. However, they both made up with a video on socials and seemed fine.

In the episode, Hilaria reveals to her husband Alec, “So you know I did a procedure?”

He replies back “I kept sneaking a peek.” This makes Hilaira laugh as she says, “You were like ‘if the cameras are not here I will literally be like OK show me’.”

Hilaria further explained that she had been breastfeeding for years, and she decided to get the procedure done. She does not explain the exact procedure, but says, “So I decided to do a little like – a little – up, yeah?”

Besides, she does not use any medical terms to acknowledge her procedure, so we can just assume she got a breast lift or something similar. On the reality show, she reveals that after a decade of having and taking care of care, she felt like there was a need to change. This is the first time that she isn’t pregnant or breastfeeding!

Hilaria reveals she got used to her body in a certain way at that time, but once she stopped breastfeeding, she did not like how she looked. Like all mothers, she felt like her body wasn’t her own and needed to make a decision for herself. Motherhood can be hard and she also reveals all about her personal life in her book.

Furthermore, she says, “So it’s just to make myself feel OK and that’s OK.” But there is also a hint of outside pressure to look perfect as she talks about the criticism she had to deal with. She paid attention to outside pressure, and that impacted her opinion of herself.

Moreover, she has a daughter who’s 11 and impressionable that she worries about a lot. Hilaria shares a beautiful relationship with her daughter. Her worries about impacting Carmen are valid if she sees her mother unhappy with her looks.

Worried about Carmer, Hilaria states, “Every time I do something that is in the realm of vanity, I don’t want them to feel that they (the children) have to be a certain way, and I want to protect Carmen.”