Alaska Airport Employee Accused of Stalking Coworkers for Years by Planting GPS Trackers in Their Cars as Shocking Truth Comes to Light

An Alaska airport employee could get charged with stalking after he placed GPS trackers in his coworkers’ vehicles. The man is being accused of tracking his coworkers outside work. Here’s how he stalked his colleagues for years before the truth came forward.

Dustin Madden is an Airport Operations Specialist who works at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. He started working at the airport after securing a job in September 2020.

Madden was placed on ​​administrative leave after several of his coworkers complained about finding GPS tracking devices in their personal cars. The first complaint was reported in 2022. Another colleague of the man’s came forward with the same complaint in 2024. A court document reveals how two more individuals found a device in their cars in July of this year.

The authorities are speculating about the possibility of more people falling victim to the man’s crimes who have yet to come forward. Madden’s elaborate stalking continued for years until this year.

Officials have warned other workers at the airport to keep an eye out for any suspicious devices they might find in their cars. Individuals have been advised to practice caution and not touch the devices. They were advised to get in touch with law enforcement if they located a GPS tracking device.

The authorities have asked people to practice caution so they can “respond, coordinate appropriate next steps and work to preserve the device as potential evidence.” As soon as the news of the alleged stalking surfaced, the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities released a statement about the same.

“The Anchorage International Airport is committed to ensuring a safe, respectful, and secure workplace, and acts of surveillance, intimidation, or harassment will not be tolerated,” the official statement read. It revealed that security and privacy protocols were being practiced at the airport to ensure the protection of staff and visitors.

The statement also shared that the Anchorage Police and Fire Department would be increasing their patrols in the parking areas of the airport. Madden, who is accused of stalking, is being arraigned for four misdemeanor counts of stalking and one felony count of tampering with evidence. The man attended the University of Alaska Anchorage. He attended the university from 2003 to 2013. He acquired a bachelor’s in aviation and airway management and operations while subsequently working at Northern Air Cargo.

The man is currently being held at the Anchorage Correctional Complex. He will be expected to appear in court on August 26.