Alabama Christian Academy Teacher Arrested After Shocking Allegations of Inappropriate Relationship with Minor Student

The North River Christian Academy in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, is in a state of shock following the arrest of a teacher who used to work there. Sarah Huggins Logan, 35, got arrested on July 18, according to what the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said.

For the moment, they’ve only charged this Alabama woman with a single thing, which is getting involved in a sexual relationship with a student of hers. They’re hinting that there might be more to come, though.

Logan’s arrest is all because of something that happened on July 16.

The parents of a young girl from this Alabama school went to the cops and said their daughter had been in an inappropriate situation with a teacher. This upsetting news got the Violent Crimes Unit Sexual Assault Section to start looking into it. After talking to a lot of people and getting all the facts straight, the cops felt like they had enough to get Logan.

A private K5-12 Christian school from Alabama has recently posted on Facebook that the alleged criminal, aka the woman named Sarah Huggins Logan, who used to work there, had been arrested. The school said they “cooperated completely” to help the state and local police after finding out about the horrid things people were saying she did earlier that week.

They talked about how important it is to keep the kids, teachers, and families safe and happy.

“Please respect the privacy of all these parties,” the post mentioned. They also asked people not to spread rumors because “[it] profits no one and contributes only to the hardships experienced by those impacted.”

Alabama’s North River Christian Academy made it clear to the public following this news that Logan had lost her job “for a reason unrelated to the arrest.” Still, they didn’t tell People Magazine the exact details about what that reason was.

Her mugshot, which the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office put out there, has been all over social media, causing a lot of speculation and people getting upset. They haven’t said who the kid involved is, and the people in charge are asking everyone to be careful and not jump to conclusions while they look into whether more kids might have been affected by this situation.

“We have prayed for them and encouraged our entire school family to hold them up in their personal prayers. This situation is easy for no one; there are only degrees of difficulty,” the Facebook post went on to read.

Although the Alabama-based Academy’s message emphasized everyone sticking together through the tough times, saying “We, the Charger Family, will weather this storm together,” quite a few parents are now calling for a fair deal. They want the school to be more open about what’s happening and to make sure people are held responsible for their actions.