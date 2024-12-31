Alabama Barker Rushed to Hospital Due to Withdrawal-Related Complications

Alabama Barker was taken to a Los Angeles hospital on Christmas Eve after the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler started experiencing nicotine withdrawals, as per TMZ. The withdrawal episode happened when the 19-year-old was alone, leading to a panic attack, during which she called 911.

The incident comes shortly after Barker had reportedly quit vaping, wanting to pursue a music career. Industry professionals had advised her to do so as vaping can have a serious impact on a singer’s vocal cords. Furthermore, doctors had also informed Alabama that the sudden act of quitting was trickier for her body to get accustomed to than slowly withdrawing from the substance.

Alabama, who is active on social media, has openly talked about her vaping habit and the withdrawal-related issues she has been facing because of it. Fortunately, all seems to be well, as her current health status is positive as per posts on social media.

Alabama Barker, 19, hospitalized for nicotine withdrawal after she quit vaping: reporthttps://t.co/nKArK0NQZh pic.twitter.com/h9HHpvRKTZ — NewsNuzzle (@NewsNuzzle) December 31, 2024

The incident happened amid Alabama’s birthday celebration, around which time she was also facing serious heat due to her feud with Bhad Bhabie, who had previously claimed that Alabama stole her boyfriend, Le Vaughn. Bhad Bhabie wrote, “That little girl wanna be me so bad.” However, the teen singer remarked that she was not aware of their relationship.

Alabama, who is often called a ‘nepo baby,’ was also taunted by Bhad, who said that her fame and popularity can only be attributed to her dad’s status as a rock star. Bhad Bhabie wrote, “I’m 80 million in, how bout you baby?”

Alabama Barker got exposed 😬 pic.twitter.com/n6CJtTRQKC — A (@A1wrldd) December 30, 2024

Alabama, however, is not the only Barker to be taunted for their ‘nepo’ status. Landon Barker, her brother, was earlier brutally ridiculed with accusations of riding his father’s coattails. During his feud with Chase ‘Huddy’ Hudson, he was mocked by the latter, who said, “You could’ve had a rockstar. But you chose up on a bum-star. Bootleg version of me, that’s your loss,” in the song All The Things I Hate About You.

Landon Barker then responded to him by saying that he was indeed the real rockstar in the situation. He even cited his father’s fame as a touring artist, which gave him access to the industry at a young age. Fans laughed at his status grab, though.

The internet has been critical of Landon too. One user on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote, “landon barker is an untalented nepotism kid. literally fed with a silver spoon from the day he was born & wouldn’t understand etiquette because he’s spoiled. him sabotaging/ruining nessa’s set to make a scene for 3 fans is lame and corny. He’s literally embarrassing.”

Despite the trolling, fans of Alabama Barker have already rushed to social media to show their support for her journey toward better health, with many reflecting on her story as a wake-up call regarding the potential risks of vaping, especially for young adults.