Al Pacino Once Asked His Girlfriend to Get a DNA Test Done To Confirm His Child's Paternity

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 5, 2023. It has since been updated.

The 83-year-old actor Al Pacino urged his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah to get a paternity test as proof of the child being his after he was in disbelief that he could still do it, reported FandomWire. The Godfather actor has not only shocked his beloved fans but also himself upon hearing news of his girlfriend Noor Alfallah's recent pregnancy and even urged her to undergo a paternity test to prove that she was indeed pregnant with his biological child. He remained shocked primarily because of the age factor and was surprised at his ability to still procreate at 83 years old.

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Reveals Whether He Still Believes in Plural Marriages After 3 Splits

83-year-old Al Pacino demanded a DNA test from 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah as he did not believe he could impregnate anyone, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/0cfLP7bGRa — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 1, 2023

The internet went into a frenzy upon hearing news of his fourth child and expressed mixed reactions. Many responded with ridicule to the Twitter thread, "The plot thickens, unlike his DNA." Other commentators tried connecting the dots to Robert De Niro who announced that he welcomed his seventh child at 79 years old. "Plot twist is De Niro's," said one person. "Wait until the DNA test shows the kid is DeNiro's!!!" said another. However, fans shared a deeply saddening concern that Pacino won't be present during the teenage stage of his forthcoming child.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

The Scarface actor is the father of three children from two of his previous partners. He has a 33-year-old daughter with Jan Tarret named Julie Pacino. He also has twins, Olivia Pacino and Anton James Pacino, whom he fathered with the House Bunny actress Beverly D'Angelo. His relationship with Alfallah will result in his fourth offspring.

Also Read: When Katy Perry Opened Up About Overcoming Self-Doubt and Finding Love in Orlando Bloom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noor (@nooralfallah)

According to PEOPLE, Alfallah is a highly qualified producer who pursued an undergraduate degree from the University of Southern California's Cinematic School of Arts. She went on to pursue her Master's degree in Film/TV Production at the University of California in Los Angeles. The expecting couple has kept their relationship private from the public eye while they've been together.

Also Read: Tammy Slaton Credits Her Weight Loss Surgery for Good Hair Quality: “They’ve Grown So Much”

However, Alfallah posted a picture on her Instagram account featuring her beloved. Pacino was dapper as ever in his dashing dark gray coat followed by teal pants and a black full-length shirt accompanied by a black baseball cap. His girlfriend looked sublime with what appeared to be a dark gray jacket, leggings, and a black shirt with a pair of shades neatly tucked in between, and a classic pair of boots completed her chic look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noor (@nooralfallah)

According to Alfallah's caption, the pair attended an art exhibition together to promote her friend's images at the said exhibition. "My friend Bennet Miller has an exhibition of new prints produced using a DALL.E image generator. Go check it out!"

More from Inquisitr

When Kylie Jenner Was Slammed for Flaunting Her Wealth By Posting Photos of Her Private Jet

When Finneas O'Connell Revealed That His Song Made His Sister Billie Eilish 'Famous'