Air Force One VIP Fleet To Get Donald Trump Approved Makeover

The John F. Kennedy era design has been plastered on Air Force One since the days of the 35th President of the United States. Donald Trump has decided that it does not accurately represent the strength of the United States. He will be moving ahead with a project that will look to change the paint on the entire fleet, a model of which he already has on the coffee table in the White House.

Trump Pushes Bold New Air Force One Paint Redesign

CBS News reported that the current baby blue-and-white design of Air Force One will be completely overhauled. The new design will feature a navy blue, gold, and deep red color scheme, which Donald Trump believes better projects the strength and stature of the United States. According to The Daily Beast, he said, “We want power blue, not baby blue. Everything has its time and place. We’ll be changing the colors.” The repainting will include the entire fleet, including a donated Qatar jet and two additional planes that Boeing has converted for presidential service.

The color change has been on Trump’s agenda since his first term, but Joe Biden scrapped it after Trump left office. Trump is now moving forward with the project early in his current term.

The current design was a collaboration between John F. Kennedy and Raymond Loewy, who is often called the “father of industrial design.” The renovation of the fleet took place in 1962, reflecting Kennedy’s desire to project a specific image of the United States to the world.

Repainting Air Force One is not Trump’s only initiative. The president has also commissioned a $400 million ballroom, which he intends to name after himself. This project is reportedly one of his highest priorities.

The cost of Trump's White House ballroom may now reach $400 million. Why have so many corporations lined up to donate to the ballroom project? Because in Trump's White House, everything is for sale — even the building itself.

The President has also managed to add his name to the Kennedy Center, which is now called The Donald Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for Performing Arts. The president has also suggested that he would like to shut the entire center down for two years. The objective of the shutdown will be to rebrand the center entirely.

Some have been critical of the various rebranding projects that Trump has undertaken, given the inflation crisis that has been plaguing Americans. While Trump has assured the public that these projects are important, some find it very hard to justify the cost of such projects, especially when one of Trump’s platforms was to curb Government spending.