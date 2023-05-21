AI Founder Daniel Nadler Buys Tech-Packed Beverly Hills Mansion For $13 Million

Entrepreneur Daniel Nadler became a legend in 2012 when he co-founded Kensho Technologies with actor Edward Norton. Nadler founded Kensho out of the kitchenette of a venture enterprise, General Catalyst, in Cambridge while completing a Ph.D. in Economics at Harvard University.

In 2018, Nadler along with the co-founders sold the business to S&P Global for $550 million - the biggest price for an AI company in history. In spite of the deal, Kensho is still a stand-alone label, with Nadler staying at the helm. Now the poet has newly bought a suitably elegant and technology-packed place in Beverly Hills as reported by Dirt.

Image Source: LinkedIn | Daniel Nadler

This new property lies directly beyond Beverly Park, LA's most infamous gated neighborhood of grotesque estates. In comparison to the huge mansions, a few of them have more than 30,000 square feet of living space, however, Nadler's property looks quaint — just a humble 8,000-square-foot cottage. It was earlier sold in 2021 for $12 million to tech entrepreneur Daniel Saks, who is the co-founder of AppDirect. AppDirect's co-founder maintained the property for less than two years before selling it for a little over $13 million to Nadler.

The property may be quaint but it is inarguably smooth and packed with high-tech luxuries needed by tech tycoons. It has a six-car garage that feels like a flamboyant auto museum, a European-inspired kitchen with smart, stylish slabs of exotic stone and wood, infinite stretches of floor-to-ceiling glass sliders, and also a state-of-the-art Control4 automation home system that powers audiovisual elements of the house. The state-of-the-art Control4 smart home system — the surround-sound system and all the lights, locks, and cameras can be used via iPhone, from within the home or from halfway across the globe.

Image Source: The Altman Brothers Team | Douglas Elliman

As per the listing, the property includes five bedrooms which have ensuite bathrooms, and there are not one but two master suites. Both the suites come with canyon views, stone-swaddled bathrooms and showroom closets. The relaxation-themed lower deck has a movie theater, a games room, a gym, and a lounge with a bar. The theme of the whole home is sumptuous modern simplicity as the walls are white, the scattered chandeliers minimalist, and the floors all bone-colored stone.

Image Source: The Altman Brothers Team | Douglas Elliman

Created and finished in early 2018 by a local builder, the place was basically vacant for about three years before Daniel Saks bought it. Before it was bought by the AppDirect tycoon, there was a change in real estate agents, The original price of the house which stood at $22.8 million ultimately went down to just beneath $16 million. Saks bargained even further, acquiring the house for nearly half the initial price that was demanded.