“Ah, the Maybelline Brothers”—JD Vance’s Half-Brother Just Entered Politics, and Everyone’s Saying the Same Thing

J.D. Vance became a household name with his memoir “Hillbilly Elegy,” which exposed the troubled childhood he and his sister had. But what many don’t know is that Vance has another sibling, a half-brother from his father’s side, Cory Bowman, who is now making headlines as he runs for mayor of Cincinnati. Social media users can’t help but notice how much Bowman resembles the vice president, both in looks and in political bravado.

Bowman recently faced off against current Mayor Aftab Pureval in a Cincinnati mayoral debate, and footage from the event quickly went viral. While Bowman tried to “address the elephant in the room,” his effort to distance himself from Vance’s influence seemed to do the opposite.

Instead of proving his independence, Bowman ended up praising Vance’s achievements. The move backfired, prompting online backlash. “Wat’s up with this ‘my sibling ran for office so I’m qualified’ rubbish,” one user scoffed. Another added, “He’s running on the clout of his brother’s name. He thinks that’s all he needs to win.”

As Bowman’s comments spread across social platforms, so did the criticism. “So, being a jerk runs in JD’s family, eh?” mocked one commenter. Others took aim at their shared appearance, particularly their wide, expressive eyes.

The Cincinnati Police Union voted NO CONFIDENCE in Aftab Pureval and ENDORSED Cory Bowman for Mayor of Cincinnati. What we’ve seen over the summer and fall months—with the rise of violent crime in our downtown area—shows incompetence and unqualified individuals in positions of… pic.twitter.com/jybT8Tb92o — Cory Bowman (@corymbowman) October 14, 2025

One person joked, “Ah, the Maybelline brothers.” Another said Bowman’s eye makeup was “at least a little less messy than some of Vance’s past eyeliner mishaps.” The similarities between Vance and Bowman appearance and public behavior have made the latter a source of both ridicule and fascination.

Despite the criticism, Bowman doesn’t shy away from acknowledging his connection to the VP. In an interview with Local 12, he admitted, “We knew without a doubt that that was going to be the headlines … that JD Vance’s brother was going to run for mayor.”

He also admitted that he hoped to “leverage the attention to get more focus on the election itself.” Yet, he has also claimed he wants to keep the race “about local issues rather than national politics.” Netizens were quick to point out the contradictions his statement carried as some suggested that Bowman himself did not know where he was standing.

Bowman also spoke to WOSU Public Media about his relationship with his famous half-brother. “As far as the relationship with JD, I tell people he’s my brother … He is not somebody that planted me here in this city,” he said. Though Bowman insisted on his independence, his media appearances tell another story, one where Vance’s shadow is hard to escape.

Even prominent interviewers have pressed him on his familial status. During a NewsNation segment, Good Morning America alum Elizabeth Vargas didn’t mince words. “You’re on this show because, you know, you’re his brother, let’s be honest,” she told him. Bowman didn’t argue as he simply nodded, seemingly acknowledging the truth.

Bowman has made it clear he’s not running from the “nepo baby” tag; if anything, he’s leaning into it. It now remains to be seen if this strategy wins him more voters or alienates them.