After Botched FBI Investigation, Police & Brown University Officials Warn Against ‘Doxxing’ on Campus

The Providence Police Department and Brown University officials have issued a warning against obtaining sensitive information, commonly referred to as “doxxing.” This warning comes after the FBI botched the investigation by arresting the wrong person, leaving the actual shooter at large. The mistake highlights the importance of carefully verifying leads before making them public

Since the FBI disclosed arresting the wrong person, both the public and social media users have expressed concern over the continued uncertainty surrounding the shooter’s identity and whereabouts.

BrownUAlert: Safety and Security on the Brown Campus Given the deeply tragic events of recent days and the status of the ongoing investigation, we understand the fear and anxiety that so many Brown community members are feeling right now. Please be assured that the safety of our… — Brown University (@BrownUniversity) December 16, 2025

The situation has led some people to share personal information online, unaware of the potential risks. If the shooter suspects someone is investigating them, those individuals could face serious consequences.

In response, Mayor Brett Smiley, Rhode Island Attorney Peter Nerhona, police officials, and Brown University issued a statement warning against doxxing. This comes after reports that students had been searching online for the suspect’s identity.

Some online theories even suggested that the shooter was affiliated with an Ivy League school. The alleged gunman also reportedly took down several websites following the attack.

🚨: #BREAKING: Brown University Shooter IDENTIFIED? Brown University MYSTERIOUSLY REMOVES Mustapha Kharbouch from their website. Could he be the suspect? pic.twitter.com/AXcP3b2Ug5 — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) December 16, 2025

This has led some people to believe that the individual who took down the websites was the suspect in the Brown University shooting. Noticing a rise in online sleuthing, particularly among students, authorities decided to take swift action.

Brown University clarified, “It is important to make clear that targeting individuals could do irrevocable harm.” Calling news reports and conspiracy theories “irresponsible,” the university said such actions could endanger both the people targeted and others in the community.

The university’s stern response followed Rhode Island Attorney Peter Nerhona’s warning at a recent press conference, where officials updated the public about the new person of interest. Regarding the doxxing, Nerhona said authorities would investigate any conspiracy theory if it was connected to the case.

Rhode Island AG Peter Neronha says residents should “take confidence” in the efforts of law enforcement in the search for the Brown University shooter. pic.twitter.com/4fE1qU7aTp — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 16, 2025

Cautioning the public about their online investigations, Nerhona explained, “There are lots of reasons why a page might be taken down, particularly if there’s chatter online about words that were spoken.”

He highlighted how dangerous it could be if someone misinterpreted remarks online, reiterated the dangers of doxxing, and urged the public to leave the investigation to experts. He concluded by pointing the public to footage of the new person of interest.

TAKE A LOOK: Providence police release new “enhanced” video of the person of interest in the Brown University mass shooting. pic.twitter.com/29itdcieAh — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 16, 2025

Nerhona claimed, “What the public can do for us today is help us figure out who this guy is…” According to the FBI, the suspect is a tall individual with a height of 5’8 and is someone in his mid-30s. In addition to identifying the person or contributing to the capture of the real shooter, Providence officials also announced a heavy reward of $50,000.

Hopefully, the FBI doesn’t have the wrong guy this time around, especially since news of the former person of interest’s release caused a major panic with Brown University students and the Providence community. Many have expressed their fear of stepping out of their homes, genuinely fearing for their lives.