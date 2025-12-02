Adult Film Actress Tried to Have Her Baby Daddy Murdered for $5K – But the “Hitman” Was an Undercover Cop

A former adult entertainment star, Katrina Lynn Danforth, who performed under the name Lynn Pleasant/Passion, was sentenced to ten years for planning the murder of her child’s father. Danforth hired a hitman to murder her baby daddy so she wouldn’t have to fight for custody. She wanted to end the long custody battle by killing the father of one of her children.

She pleaded guilty to her role in planning the murder through emails and phone calls to connect with the hitman. However, she ended up contacting an undercover cop, so her plan failed. She had met with the undercover cop who was disguised as the hitman in Idaho.

A US adult film actress was incarcerated after she attempted to hire a hitman to murder the father of her child. https://t.co/XnqyDvbJHD pic.twitter.com/DbGEbgo80U — Irish Star US (@IrishStarUS) December 2, 2025



The payment amount for the assassination was $5,000 as per the 2019 reports. She even requested that the body be easy to find. Moreover, she did not care if the father’s children got hurt, “did not care if others who lived in the home were harmed.” She did not want her own child to get hurt.

Another strong piece of evidence was a thank-you card she sent to the undercover hitman, along with half the amount as a down payment. As per the Daily Star, she was arrested by the FBI. Her audio recordings talking to the undercover police officer were also revealed in the U.S. District Court in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

In the court, the judge showed concern about hiring a hitman, but on top of it, she defended her actions. She received ten years in prison in 2020 after pleading guilty. She has no previous felony convictions, so she may spend less time in prison.

Adult film actor Katrina Danforth, aka Lynn Pleasant, was arrested for allegedly trying to hire a hitman in a murder plot. https://t.co/t53bi9xjng — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) December 21, 2018



She called the father of her child, R.H., giving no other name to the hitman. In another update related to the case, Danforth’s roommate also pleaded guilty to letting her use her car to meet the undercover cop.

She also told the hitman R.H.’s work address, paperwork and photographs when she met him again to discuss the plan. According to BuzzFeed, she was arrested in 2018 at the Spokane International Airport.

Since her murder for hire plan did not work out, the child’s father was never harmed. Danforth worked in the adult industry from 2005 to 2010, appearing in eight movies according to IMDB.