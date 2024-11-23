Adorable Old Video Shows Ivanka Trump Looking ‘Scared’ as Barron Played with Her Son

Recently, old videos from Barron Trump's childhood have been making their way back to social media, thanks to the Trump family's popularity in the US. One such clip captures a heartwarming moment from Inauguration Day, shortly after Donald Trump took the oath as the 45th president. While standing next to his mother, Melania Trump, the camera saw Barron playing peek-a-boo with his nephew, Theodore, who is the son of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. He then tried to give the infant a high-five. When the video went viral, people on social media expressed a variety of reactions to the 10-year-old's playful acts.

Barron Trump at the South Lawn of the White House on April 17, 2017. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Win McNamee)

One X user mockingly commented, "Good job Barron! That's what Uncles are for!" Another person said, "He's actually urging him to WAKE UP and see what Grandpa is doing to America." A third person chimed in and said, "That is one weird kid. No way he's only 10 years old. He's too big. Why does his mother look like she is scared of what he's doing?" On the other hand, several others also found the moment cute and they loved it, as reported by the Irish Star. An X user wrote, "This is great to see an older child care, and love, a younger family member. Just shows his parents are teaching family values."

Brighten your day with this video of Barron Trump playing peek-a-boo with his nephew. pic.twitter.com/t9iJVmjea2 — UberFacts (@UberFacts) January 21, 2017

Another person commented, "I absolutely love watching that adorable young man! Give him a few years & HE'LL be speaking 5 languages! God Bless that family." The video, recorded in the Oval Office, features the entire Trump family, former Vice President Mike Pence, and Karen Pence. It was taken as Donald signed the documents. Following Donald's victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, numerous charming moments of Barron have been resurfacing. Last week, a video of a 4-year-old Barron went viral on TikTok, sending the internet into a frenzy.

That is one weird kid. No way he's only 10 years old. He's too big. Why does his mother look like she scared of what he's doing? — SMZ (@zimsmz) January 21, 2017

The video, originally part of a 2010 segment filmed by Donald and Melania for Larry King Live, shows little Barron playing around in his dad’s Trump Tower office. Dressed in a tiny suit, the young boy is seen running about and even picking up a Louis Vuitton briefcase, now valued at nearly $10,000, as reported by the Daily Mail. Social media users couldn’t get enough of how cute Barron looked in the video. In another clip, Barron, at just four years old, seemed to speak with a Slovenian accent, with Melania later sharing that Barron is fluent in three languages.

I absolutely love watching that adorable young man! Give him a few years & HE'LL be speaking 5 languages! God Bless that family — Jeri Rhinehart (@JeriRhinehart) January 27, 2017

Meanwhile, Barron has now become a tall man today, easily surpassing both of his parents in height at an amazing 6'7". On election night at Mar-a-Lago, he stood on stage with his father, mother Melania, and other family members to celebrate Donald's victory as president, and he looked every bit the grownup. Barron is also being positioned as Donald's successor, according to body language expert Judi James, who analyzed old pictures of Barron with his parents. James observes that Donald's facial expressions with Barron frequently convey a blend of pride and intense adoration, perhaps even displaying a hint of boastfulness.